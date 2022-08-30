BOI picks O’Grady as CEO, Eirgrid’s €10m land deal, and what to expect from Budget 2023

Bank of Ireland's departing chief executive Francesca McDonagh, who is set to be replaced by former bank executive Myles O'Grady.

Bank of Ireland’s board has selected the group’s former chief financial officer Myles O’Grady to become its next chief executive, just months after he left the lender to join Musgrave Group, the food wholesaler and retailer. Joe Brennan has the details.

On a related note, Cantillon looks at the immediate challenges that will face Myles O’Grady when he gets the nod to take over at Bank of Ireland.

National grid operator Eirgrid paid €10 million four years ago for a site in Dublin that was earmarked for emergency power generation but still remains vacant. Eirgrid and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities could face questions on the deal, and the fact that the site remains idle, when they face TDs and Senators at a hearing of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Environment, Climate and Communications later today, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Sticking with energy crisis, businesses that agree to cut or shut down electricity use during periods of high demand should receive more cash, a new report by EY recommends. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan looks at what we can expect from Budget 2023, which is likely to include a wide range of cost-of-living measures that could help cushion the impact of soaring inflation for families.

In Q&A, a reader wonders about the tax implications of buying their parents’ home to enable them to release some equity for their retirement. Dominic Coyle gives his assessment.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery says the financial woes of Cineworld globally are a plot twist that was always likely to unfold at the cinema giant.

The payments systems failure at the Aviva stadium last weekend during the American football college game highlights the risks involved in outsourcing such functions to large technology companies, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Úna Herlihy, The Indie List co-founder, plays up the benefits of having bought a “fabulous greenhouse” last year to grow tomatoes, peas, courgettes and strawberries. “It is very much a sanctuary for me and I spend a lot of time pottering around in there, listening to music and generally relaxing,” she says.

