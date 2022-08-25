Walls Construction seeks to demolish HQ and build 176 apartments

Walls Construction has lodged fast-track plans with An Bord Pleanála to demolish its three-storey Rosemount House headquarters. Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

The builder of the 3Arena and Central Bank in Dublin is seeking to cash in on the site of its headquarters in north Dublin.

Walls Construction has lodged fast-track plans with An Bord Pleanála to demolish its three-storey Rosemount House headquarters at Northern Cross, Malahide Road in Dublin 17.

In its place, Walls Construction is seeking to build a €77 million nine-storey mixed-use scheme comprised of 176 apartments.

The proposed development consists of 72 one-bed apartment units, 57 two-bed apartments units and 47 three-bed units.

The scheme would also include 1,050sq m of office accommodation on the ground floor, which would house a new headquarters for the building company. The scheme would feature a cafe unit and resident amenity and support services for residents at ground-floor level. These would include a cinema room, post room, games room, co-working spaces, gym and concierge services.

Walls is constructing the Marlet Property Group’s College Square and Grand Canal Harbour scheme in Dublin city centre. Its Hamilton Gardens scheme in Cabra is nearing completion.

Planning documentation lodged with the Rosemount SHD scheme states that Rosemount House is 20 years old and will be demolished.

As part of its obligations to provide social housing under such plans, the company has put an indicative price tag of €15.84 million on the sale of 36 apartments to Dublin City Council. This would include 28 one-bed units and eight two-bed units, with an indicative average price of €440,115 on each apartment.

Planning consultant John Spain Associates states that the scheme “provides for a suitable density and design of development in this location”.

The consultant also notes that “the proposed development provides for a high level of residential amenity, for residents of the proposed development and also adjacent developments, while the proposal represents a suitable intensification of use on site, providing for a mix of uses at a highly accessible and suitable location”.

The proposed development “could help alleviate the demand for housing within the locality and within Dublin city as a whole”, the consultant adds.

The most recent accounts for Walls Construction show that the company recorded pretax profits of €6.4 million on revenues of €273.55 million in 2020.