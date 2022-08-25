Vodafone to refund €2m to 74,000 customers who were charged after cancelling contracts

Vodafone confirmed that all affected customers will be refunded to the value of €1.3 million in post cancellation charges and €790,000 for other credits that remained on inactive accounts. Photograph: Yu Mok/PA

Vodafone Ireland is to refund over €2 million to customers who were wrongly charged for services after they had cancelled their contracts. Following an inquiry by regulator Comreg, the telco was found to have imposed “post cancellation charges” on more than 74,000 Irish-based customers after the termination of their contracts.

“Rather than proactively refunding affected customers, Vodafone kept the post cancellation charges as credits on inactive accounts and only issued a refund if one was requested by a customer,” Comreg said in a statement.

“Vodafone has also identified that customers had other types of credits, unrelated to post cancellation charges, on their inactive accounts, which had not been claimed by customers, or proactively refunded by Vodafone, following the cancellation of contracts by these customers,” it said.

“As a result of the review, Vodafone advised Comreg in June 2022 that over74,000 customers were impacted by the charging of post cancellation charges and credits remaining on inactive accounts,” the regulator said.

Vodafone confirmed that all affected customers will be refunded to the value of €1.3 million in post cancellation charges and €790,000 for other credits that remained on inactive accounts. This would imply an average refund of around €27.

The majority of affected customers will be refunded using the email address that Vodafone has on record, the company has confirmed to Comreg. The email will advise the customer of their refund amount and a unique PDF document will be attached which they can present to a Payzone retailer in order to claim the refund.

The customer will have 90 days to claim the refund and refunds will commence with immediate effect, to be completed by the end of February next year.

On foot of Comreg’s inquiry, Vodafine has agreed to undertake a review of its billing system. The company also confirmed that in future credits will not remain on inactive accounts and that it will proactively refund such credits to its customers.