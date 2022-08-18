Virgin Media expands reach to 70% of premises through Siro broadband deal

Virgin Media Ireland has made a substantial expansion to its reach in the broadband market through a new network deal with ESB-Vodafone joint venture Siro.

The agreement means Virgin, which already had a market reach of 1 million premises through its own network, can now offer its services to more than 450,000 additional premises, which it said would bring further competition to the market.

The company, owned by multinational telecoms giant Liberty Global, had about 385,100 broadband subscribers and 281,000 television subscribers in the Irish market as of the end of June.

“Today’s announcement increases our network reach to 70 per cent of all the premises in Ireland,” said Virgin Media Ireland chief executive Tony Hanway.

“Our new partnership with Siro means we will be offering our market-leading ultra-fast broadband and TV services to more Irish consumers and businesses than ever before.”

Siro is an open-access wholesaler rolling out full-fibre broadband to 154 towns and 770,000 premises. It has passed 450,000 homes and businesses to date. John Keaney, its chief executive, welcomed the agreement with Virgin.