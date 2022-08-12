Paddy Power parent sees profit fall 13% in Ireland and Britain as Covid spike recedes

Profit at the Irish and UK arm of Paddy Power Betfair’s parent fell by 13 per cent in the first half of the year as the spike in gambling brought on by Covid-19 lockdowns receded, its interim report shows.

Flutter Entertainment published results for the six months ended June 30th, 2022, on Friday. They show the gambling giant recorded an adjusted operating profit of £258 million (€305 million) in its Irish and UK operations, which was down from £297 million the year before.

The drop was caused by a 27 per cent fall in profit in its online activity from £356 million to £259 million, as well as a 98 per cent fall on the retail front from £59 million to just £1 million.

Revenue declined 4 per cent in Ireland and Britain, which the company put down to its “proactive safer gambling actions” and the return to pre-Covid levels of gambling following a spike during pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the two regions was £38 million lower at £321 million.

In terms of the online arm in Ireland and Britain, revenue was 13 per cent lower as safer gambling measures introduced across 2021 reduced revenue by £48 million. Average player days were also down 10 per cent.

The company pointed out it benefited from the European Football Championships in June 2021, which generated revenue of £43 million. It said the absence of the competition this year led to a 5 per cent decrease in sales and marketing investment.

It said online Adjusted EBITDA in Ireland and Britian declined £95 million year-on-year to £303 million.

On the retail side, revenue more than trebled compared to the prior year when shops were closed from January to April in the UK and from January to May in Ireland due to Covid-related restrictions.

In the UK, both sports and gaming revenue returned to 2019 levels. In Ireland however, revenue was at 69 per cent of 2019 levels, “reflecting the slower return of retail footfall”.

As shops reopened, other operating costs increased by 23 per cent. This side of the business generated £18 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Currently, the company has 614 retail outlets (June 2021: 624) with 362 in the UK and 252 in the Republic. Since June 2021, it has opened five shops in the UK and closed 15 shops in the Republic as part of “normal business practice”.

Overall, Flutter reported a loss after tax of £112 million as against a loss of £86 million last year. It attributed the drop to a £286 million charge relating to intangible assets as a result of the merger with Betfair in 2016, as well as a number of other acquisitions.

It delivered revenue growth of 9 per cent, driven by a 14 per cent increase in its recreational player base. Adjusted EBITDA of £476 million – a 20 per cent fall – included a £132 million investment loss from its US division.

In terms of outlook, group revenue was in line with expectations in the first five weeks to August 7th. “We currently see no discernible signs of a consumer slow down and resultant reduced spending levels across our businesses,” it said.

“However, we will continue to closely monitor key spend indicators as we move through the second half of the year given the uncertain macro-economic outlook.”

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said the first half of 2022 was “positive” for the group with “significant progress made” against the strategic objectives outlined in March.

“In the UK, while the delay in publishing the Gambling Act Review White Paper has been disappointing, we are confident that the safer gambling changes we have already made to date position us well for the future,” he said.

“The second half of the year has started well and we look forward to the start of the football seasons in both the US and Europe.”