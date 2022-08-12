Property prices rise 14.1% taking index back to level seen at height of boom

The CSO's residential property price index is now back to the level seen in April 2007. Photograph: Frank Miller

Residential property prices rose 14.1 per cent in the year to the end of June, with prices in Dublin rising 11.8 per cent and prices outside Dublin up 16 per cent, according to new figures from the CSO.

The rate of increase slowed slightly from 14.4 per cent in the year to May, extending a pattern of deceleration seen in recent months, but it remains substantially higher than the 6.8 per cent pace of rises recorded in the year to June 2021.

The statistics agency said the value of its residential property price index in June, at 163.6 points, equalled the level recorded at the peak of the boom in April 2007 before the unwinding of the Celtic Tiger economy.

However, actual property prices are not yet at the level recorded in 2007 before the market crashed. In Dublin, residential property prices are 8.1 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, though outside Dublin they are now just 1.3 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

The median, or mid-point, price paid for a property in the 12 months to the end of June was €290,000, the CSO said. Longford saw the lowest median price, which was €140,000, while the highest median price was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, where it now stands at €605,000.

In Dublin, the highest price growth was in Dublin city, where prices have inceased13.8 per cent, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 10.1 per cent. The CSO’s Border region of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo saw the fastest pace of increases, up 20.1 per cent, while the slowest was recorded in the mid-west counties of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, where prices climbed 11.9 per cent.

Apartment prices rose at a slightly slower pace than house prices. In Dublin, house prices increased 11.9 per cent and apartment prices 11.2 per cent, while outside Dublin, house prices were up 16.1 per cent and apartment prices 14.4 per cent.