Better cameras, larger batteries: Samsung unveils new generation of folding phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: One of the new generation of phones Samsung has announced

Better cameras, larger batteries and more flexibility for consumers were the focus for Samsung as it unveiled new folding phones at its latest virtual product showcase.

The virtual Unpacked event also showcased the company’s next generation earbuds and new smartwatches.

But it was the fourth generation of Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip phones, which were first introduced in 2019, that grabbed attention. Noting there was no “one size fits all” for foldable phones, Samsung UK & Ireland corporate vice president Conor Pierce said the phones were designed to meet the needs of its most dynamic users.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 (from €1,139), square when closed but opens up into a larger vertical display, comes with an upgraded camera, better customisation options and a larger battery.

The new camera comes with a sensor that Samsung says is 65 per cent brighter, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Users can shoot handsfree video through the FlexCam feature, or use the Quick Shot feature to take photos from the cover screen without having to open the phone. You can also make calls, reply to texts and control Samsung’s SmartThings Scene widget from the outer screen.

The battery has also been increased to 3,700mAh and supports fast charging, allowing you to boost the battery to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 (from €1,909), which is a similar size to a regular smartphone when closed but folds out to a tablet form factor with a 7.6 inch screen, ships with Android 12L, which is designed for use on larger screens, including foldables, has better multitasking with the new taskbar for access to recent and favourite apps, and an upgraded camera that has a 50 megapixel wide lens and a zoom lens.

Samsung has also partnered with Google on Microsoft to allow apps to multitask on the Fold4, bringing more on-screen information in Microsoft Office and Outlook apps, and drag and drop for Chrome and Gmail.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out,” Mr Pierce said. “With our all-new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 devices, we’ve pushed the limits of what’s possible with two radically different smartphone experiences that allow people to express their individuality – because there’s no one-size-fits-all for foldables anymore. With this launch, we’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds2 Pro (€239), the company’s new earbuds that promise immersive wireless audio, seamless connectivity, and a more compact design. They also feature powerful active noise cancelling, and auto switch that allows you to move between streaming content and phone calls on your device.

The Watch 5 (€309) and Watch 5 Pro (€379), which are set to ship at the end of the month, are setting Samsung’s sights firmly on the health and wellness market. While the Watch 5 is being pitched for everyday users, the Pro version adds more advanced features.

Both include Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, first introduced with the Watch4, which combines sensors for Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis into a single chip. Users can monitor their pulse rate, blood oxygen and stress levels. It also allows users to monitor blood pressure.

The Watch5 Pro, meanwhile, has a more outdoors-focused consumer in mind. It is made from durable materials such as sapphire crystal with a titanium casing. It also has a bigger battery, 60 per cent larger than the Watch4, and GPX, a file format that allows you to share information on trails, waypoints and so, with other users. It will also guide you on your hikes and cycles, with turn by turn navigation.