A winter of gas shortages, the Guinness quarter and customer dissatisfaction

A computer-generated image of the new Guinness quarter, which is being proposed by drinks giant Diageo and property developer Sean Mulryan

Homes and businesses should brace themselves for further energy price surges and possible shortages this winter, industry figures warn as Europe’s gas crisis continues. The Republic depends on natural gas for electricity, to fuel industry and heat homes, but Europe faces shortages of the fuel as its biggest supplier, Russia, has slashed volumes, sending prices to record levels. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Mark Paul says that when the customer revolution comes, the companies with shoddy service will be first up against the wall.

It’s quite possible that we will in fact experience a recession in the US soon writes Paul Krugman. It’s even possible, although less likely, that one has already started. But there’s no reason to use the R-word this week.

Irish property developer Ballymore has submitted a planning application to Dublin City Council to develop a 12.5 acre site that currently forms part of Diageo’s St James’s Gate brewing campus in Dublin 8, writes Ciarán Hancock. Called the Guinness Quarter, the plan includes 336 housing units, a hotel, a 300-seat performance space, a food hall and marketplace, commercial works spaces and more than two acres of landscaped public spaces. There would also be provision for 2,000 bicycles.

In the 1980s, punk band The Clash had the teens of the time pogoing to their catchy track Should I Stay or Should I Go. Four decades on and this is exactly the dilemma facing many employees who have handed in their notice only to find themselves on the receiving end of a counter offer from their existing employer, writes Olive Keogh.

Personal tax credits and rate bands should be indexed to inflation, according to a pre-budget submission from KPMG, reports Laura Slattery. The professional services company called for a statutory mechanism to be put in place to reduce the impact of inflation on taxpayers and reduce the pressure for pay rises, with this indexation including the thresholds for the universal social charge (USC) and pay-related social insurance

The value of inbound investment and takeover deals involving Irish companies fell by 52 per cent in the first half of the year to $6.08 billion (€6 billion) from a record-breaking six months at the start of 2021, according to EY Ireland, as the corporate world navigates challenging geopolitical and economic headwinds. Joe Brennan reports.

With the flow of Russian gas to Europe in ever more doubt this winter, the EU is grappling with how to ensure adequate energy supplies across its member states. As an island state unconnected to the EU gas network, Ireland has secured an exemption from a new EU directive that calls for a 15 per cent reduction in use. But that doesn’t mean Ireland can avoid any pain. Barry O’Halloran and Naomi O’Leary join Ciarán Hancock on the latest Inside Business podcast to discuss the crisis. Barry also reports on the latest Ryanair news, including Q1 results and baggage handling problems.

