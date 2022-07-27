Sales at Penneys stores in Ireland last year fell 13% due to Covid lockdowns

Primark said it will increase the footprint of its Irish Penneys stores by one fifth in coming years. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Sales at Penneys stores last year fell by 13 per cent to €482 million while profits fell 70 per cent following the impact of Covid lockdowns in 2021, as the retailer breaks out its Irish trading results for the first time due to new accounting rules.

New accounts filed for Primark’s main trading entity in Ireland also reveal that its parent group, Associated British Foods (ABF), has taken €475 million in cash dividends so far this year from the Irish operation. The Irish market is the only one where Dublin-based Primark operates under the Penneys brand.

Primark, which operates 37 Penneys stores here, said is also plans to increase the trading floorspace of its Irish operations by 20 per cent and will invest €250 million in its Irish operation over the next 10 years. It said the investment will result in 700 new jobs.

Its current Irish investment projects include new stores or revamps of existing stores in Tallaght, Carlow, Cork and Galway, as well as a €75 million new logistics hub in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The Irish operation’s accounts, covering the 12 months to the middle of September 2021, also include inter-company revenues from franchise fees and inventory management services. Overall, including these services as well as the Irish stores’ turnover, sales last year were €2.36 billion.

