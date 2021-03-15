Irish property developer Ballymore, which has been the subject of criticism from residents at its London developments, is hoping to fulfil its social housing obligations at its new Connolly Quarter scheme by leasing units to Dublin City Council. The units would be let at market rates, which could mean rents for the council of more than €2,500 for a two-bedroom unit.

Staff working at Stripe’s British subsidiary earned an average £182,000 (€211,970) in 2019, a year in which turnover at the unit more than doubled.

Stripe Payments UK Limited recorded a £110 million rise in revenues from 2018 to £184.5 million in 2019.

Arachas, an Irish insurance broker that was bought last year by larger UK peer Ardonagh Group, has acquired a Kilkenny-based fintech company as it prepares plans to actively target the consumer market here.

Indian multinational Tech Mahindra has taken a majority stake in Irish pharma labeller Perigord in a multi-million euro deal.

Bird, an electronic scooter company that is ranked as the fastest start-up ever to reach a $1 billion valuation, is to invest $150 million (€125m) expanding in more than 50 European cities and towns, including some in Ireland.

Screen Ireland will aim to build on this week’s Oscar nomination success for Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers by staging a virtual trade mission with Hollywood studios and streaming services.

