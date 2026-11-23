“Anything that gets people away from their devices is gaining in popularity,” says Henry O’Brien. The Dubliner founded his roller-skating business in Toronto five years ago.

Skatevan uses slogans like “offline recreation department” and “less scroll more roll”. Offering screen-free time is one of the “biggest marketing levers”, the former Web Summit worker says. Its yellow vans set up roller skating for schools, birthday parties, corporate events and municipalities.

There’s a rise of “any kind of analogue, in real life, in-person activity, recreation”, O’Brien says.

People are “getting back to basics”, getting outdoors more with skating, snowboarding and doing “anything AI can’t replicate” like bowling and even cinema. He’s noticed an increase in book clubs and walking clubs. “Anything that brings people together and gets them off their devices is going to shoot up in popularity in the coming years.”

O’Brien moved to Canada 10 years ago, after completing a master’s at UCD Smurfit and an internship in the US. “I came back to Ireland thinking I was ready to settle down. Then a buddy of mine proposed applying for a Canadian visa.” They decided to go to Toronto, being closer to home than Vancouver. “It was supposed to be a two-year working holiday visa. And ultimately I ended up creating a life here.”

Working remotely for an Irish company, Web Summit, over several years helped keep a connection with Irish colleagues. Getting to travel back to Dublin and Lisbon with work “was the best of both worlds”.

Abroad: Henry O’Brien of Skatevan.

The first summer post-Covid brought an opportunity. “People were just craving outdoor activities ... and roller skating was blowing up,” he says.

O’Brien began renting roller skates from a shipping container. Then he worked with shopping malls to fill their empty big box retail spaces. “The landlords don’t want these spaces vacant, it’s not a good look.” So O’Brien set up roller skating in the space for six to 12 months, driving footfall for the shopping centre while paying a reduced rent. This became the “meat and potatoes” of the business.

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These indoor skate parks would attract lots of school field trips. But chatting to the teachers, O’Brien realised the school would spend as much on transport as the activity itself. “So I thought, what if we could offer a mobile solution.”

“We’ve carved out this very unique niche, working not only with schools but with municipalities, parks and recreation departments.”

The municipalities (councils) pay Skatevan to provide free roller skating to the public. “It’s just a community building exercise.” But O’Brien isn’t convinced there would be such opportunities in Ireland. “I couldn’t fathom a council in Ireland spending money on a recreation like roller skating for the community like they do here.”

O’Brien, like many Irish, had only previously dabbled in roller skating as a child. “I never envisioned being in the roller-skating community, of starting a roller-skate business. It’s just been very organic.” He has plans to franchise into the US, due to its larger market and milder winters.

Between working for an Irish firm and his group of more than a dozen Irish friends, he “hardly met any Canadians for the first seven years”. However, meeting the Canadian woman who is now his wife was “one of the biggest reasons for staying”.

In recent years they’ve moved two hours north of Toronto to Collingwood. The town, known as the happiest city in Ontario, is in a four-season recreation area (with outdoor activities all year round). The outdoor lifestyle is one of the things O’Brien really enjoys about Canada.

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In Collingwood, he “met more Canadian people in the space of two years than seven in the city”. Having recently become a Canadian citizen, he has no immediate plans to return to Ireland. In an ideal future world he and his wife would work remotely in Ireland for a couple of Canada’s harshest winter months, he says.

“But the longer I’m away, the harder it is to even fathom that leap back across the Atlantic.”

Are you Irish and living in another country? Would you like to share your experience in writing or by interview? You can use the form below, or email abroad@irishtimes.com.We do not accept submissions written or modified by AI. Irish Times Abroad submission guidelines here.