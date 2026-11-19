Tyrone man Elmokhtar Berrabah speaks with excitement about a recent brand event in New York where he met TV personality Dylan Efron and musician DJ Khaled.

“I had one of those moments where you think how on Earth has an Omagh lad ended up here,’ the 28-year-old Moroccan-Irish model and influencer says.

“It was such a contrast to where I started. I never want to lose that feeling of appreciation”.

Berrabah is a twin and one of seven siblings who grew up in Omagh. He was a baby when a car bomb exploded in the town on August 15th, 1998, killing 29 including a woman pregnant with twins. Berrabah says he was with his mother, brother and twin sister in a nearby shop that day.

But a bigger shadow on childhood was his Moroccan heritage, which didn’t always make life easy in the Co Tyrone town. “Back then there was a lot of racism, sectarianism. Because I’m of colour, I was getting bullied and racist remarks.”

His late Moroccan father, Elmekki Berrabah, was the “very popular and well known” owner of local takeaway and restaurant The Kebab House. “Everyone knew him, even all the judges and police. He looked after the community and was really well regarded.”

Growing up with a Moroccan name he would get teased. “It was tough,” he says. His father wanted people to call his son by his given full name rather than the shortened Elmo.

But watching his father work hard also left its mark. It “sticks with you”. Berrabah worked in the takeaway from an early age. “It wasn’t glamorous, but it’s probably where I learned the most about hard work. People showed up even when they are tired.”

Elmokhtar Berraba wears a Tyrone GAA shirt in Manhattan

He later worked many different jobs from retail to cleaning aeroplanes. “I’m glad I did them. I learned a lot. They taught me discipline and not taking myself too seriously.”

When Berrabah was just 17, his father died. Not long after this difficult period, Berrabah moved to Liverpool to begin a degree in computer science and later a master’s in cybersecurity. “That was even more tough, leaving such a big grieving family, going to university.” At times he was “really low”.

But moving Liverpool, a city with deep Irish roots, was a comfort. “Its warmth and humour reminds me of home.” Now the city has become “a huge part of my life”, Berrabah says.

He took the opportunities the Merseyside offered. “I tried things I might never have done otherwise,” he says. “Coming from a smaller town gives you that good grounding and you appreciate opportunities because they aren’t guaranteed.”

Among these chances were a stint on ITV fashion reality show Dress to Impress. “I’d never been on television and I didn’t know what to do. It was completely way out of my comfort zone because there were so many cameras and people recording me. Being in the spotlight brought up feelings of being judged, stemming from losing his father and childhood bullying. But I just did it anyway.”

This opened doors for modelling in Liverpool Fashion Week “and one thing led to another”. Since he began modelling almost a decade ago, he has worked with brands including Boss and BoohooMan. Now Berrabah does part-time modelling as well as brand work (getting paid to go to different events).

He’s also just launched an “influencer marketing platform” One Influence that connects brands with thousands of creators. Berrabah is glad he got to combine his creative work with technical skills in the platform’s development.

Although Berrabah operates in the sometimes-fake world of social media, he “likes the realness of people” and feel brands “don’t care about followers, they want authentic people”.

Berrabah is proud of both sides of his heritage, though it took him a while to embrace his Moroccan roots after his childhood bullying. “I was embarrassed by my name and Moroccan heritage to the point where it boxed me in to not using my Moroccan heritage, to just stick with the Irish ... bullying makes you think badly of yourself.”

His Irish nationality can often take people by surprise when he meets them at a modelling casting brief. “When I speak and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re Irish’. Whenever I say may name I’ll open up about my Moroccan heritage.”

He is proud of Ireland and loves to wear a GAA jersey. “I love how we treat people and say hello to anyone on the street.”

And it is this part of Ireland that he brings with him, from Liverpool to central Manhattan. “I still do the same thing when I walk on the street, even in New York, I’m like, ‘How’s it going?’, even if I don’t know the person.”

Are you Irish and living in another country? Would you like to share your experience in writing or by interview? You can use the form below or email abroad@irishtimes.com. We do not accept submissions written or modified by AI. Irish Times Abroad submission guidelines here.