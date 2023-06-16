The things that used to annoy me about Ireland are now what I miss the most

Growing up in Ireland, I always knew that I wanted to explore the world and see what else was out there. I was never content with just staying in one place for too long, and I knew one day I would leave Ireland to see what else was out there. The first thing that struck me about Canada was its natural beauty. From the snow-capped mountains to the crystal-clear lakes, Canada’s landscape was breathtaking. But it wasn’t just the scenery that drew me in – it was the people.

Canadians are some of the friendliest, most welcoming people I have ever met. They go out of their way to make you feel at home, even if you’re a complete stranger. They are polite, courteous, and always willing to lend a hand. In Canada, I felt like I belonged. As I travelled around Canada, I discovered so many different facets of this incredible country and I can’t wait to explore more. From the rugged beauty of the Canadian Rockies with their towering peaks and glaciers, to experiencing the golden, wheat-covered land of the Prairies. But it wasn’t just the places that I loved. It was the culture, too.

Canada is a country that values diversity and inclusivity. It is a place where people of all backgrounds, religions, and orientations are welcome.

Lisa Hainsworth embracing the cold in Canada. Photograph supplied by Lisa Hainsworth

Canadians are proud of their heritage, but they are also open to new ideas and experiences. They are people who celebrate their differences and who believe in the power of diversity. It is a place that has captured my heart, a place that I know I will always be drawn to. And as I continue to explore this incredible country, I know that my love for Canada will only continue to grow. But being away from home, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of loss.

The things that used to annoy me about Ireland, like the weather or the slow pace of life, are now the things I miss the most.

I miss the cosy pubs and the lively music sessions, and I miss the people with their unique blend of humour and kindness. But moving to Canada from Ireland was one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my life. On one hand, I was thrilled to be exploring a new country, meeting new people, and experiencing new things. But on the other hand, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of longing for the place I had left behind.

Ireland had always been my home. It was where I was born and raised, where my family and friends were, and where my heart belonged. But the allure of Canada was too strong to resist, and I found myself on a plane, heading to a new country with nothing but a sense of adventure and a desire to explore. The first few months in Canada were exhilarating. I was dazzled by the beauty of the country, the warmth of its people, and the endless opportunities to explore and learn. But, as the days turned into weeks and the weeks turned into months, I began to feel a sense of disconnection from my roots. I missed the craic I had with my friends, the sense of community that came with living in a small town and the simple pleasures of life in Ireland. What brought me back to my roots was teaching others about Ireland and our culture.

I work as an au pair and teaching the kids I look after about my culture has been a richly rewarding experience. From the traditional music, to introducing them to famous myths and legends, there is a wealth of fascinating and unique aspects to Irish culture that I wanted to share with them.

I introduced them to the Irish language and taught them about the significance of certain symbols and traditions. Sharing my Irish culture has helped promote an understanding and it broke down barriers between our different cultures and communities.

Lisa Hainsworth in Vancouver. Photograph supplied by Lisa Hainsworth

I taught them about my culture and they shared their culture with me, and I believe that bonded us even further. It was a difficult place to be in, torn between two worlds. I felt like I was constantly living in a state of limbo, never fully belonging to one place or the other.

Over time, I began to realise that this was a gift, not a curse. It meant that I had the best of both worlds, the richness of two cultures, and the ability to adapt to new situations and environments.

I have come to realise that my identity is not defined by any one place or culture but by the sum of my experiences and the people who have shaped me along the way. And so, I embrace the complexity of my identity, the push and pull between two worlds. I know that wherever I go, I will always carry a piece of Ireland with me, but I will also hold Canada so dear to my heart.

Lisa Hainsworth is from Portarlington, Co Laois and moved to Vancouver in October 2021. She is an au pair for a “beautiful family” of a single mother and her three children – two girls and a boy

