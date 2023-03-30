My rental contract is so secure that I can’t be evicted, even if my landlord sells

Berlin makes sense. My head can see that very clearly. It is just my heart that is making a fuss. Photograph: Kelly Kehoe

While I was home in Ireland for Christmas, I went on a date at a bouldering gym and promptly broke my ankle. It was probably inadvisable to attempt rock-climbing so early in January, with my body still weighed down by excessive pints and pudding, but the quest for love makes us all do stupid things.

The X-ray confirmed that I had a fracture and would be required to wear a moonboot for five weeks. I live in Berlin, up three flights of stairs with no elevator, so I decided I would wait out the healing time in Ireland. My parents’ house only has one flight of stairs and infinitely more cheese in the fridge.

I explained the situation to my manager in Germany. He agreed to let me extend my time at home and work remotely. Privately, I was a little bit thrilled. I hadn’t had a reason to be at home for such a long stint since I’d emigrated six years ago. I wanted to make the most of it.

Each day, I hobbled on to the bus into town. I worked from lovely cafes such as Simon’s Place in George’s Arcade and drank tea in familiar wood-panelled pubs. I met friends and friends of friends and revelled in the wit and charm and talent of Irish people. It was such a joy to be surrounded by them again.

I accompanied my friend Rob as he worked on his album in a music studio in Dundalk and sat, leg elevated, chopping vegetables to feed the band.

I went to visit pals who run the Big Style Atlantic Lodge in Louisburg, Co Mayo, and sweated out toxins in their stunning sauna with views of Achill island. The next day, they carefully carried me into the Atlantic so I could splash about like an injured seal.

When it was finally time to return to Berlin, I felt blue. I didn’t want to go.

Over the course of my stay, people had asked if I would consider moving back to Ireland. My response was always the same: I can’t afford to.

In Berlin, I’m able to live by myself in a small but cosy apartment in the centre of everything. The combined cost of my rent and bills is less than one-third of my monthly take-home pay. My rental contract is so secure that I can’t be evicted, even if my landlord sells. The next owner is obliged to take me with the apartment, like the U2 album that came with every iPhone in 2014.

Berlin makes sense. My head can see that very clearly. It is just my heart that is making a fuss.

If I choose to have a baby, I’ll receive excellent healthcare and maternity leave. If I lose my job, the government will pay 60 per cent of my salary for two years. I am a single woman on the cusp of 30; I don’t have a partner or generational wealth to support me if things go tits up. The security and independence that I have here are hugely important to me.

I think there’s a perception that Irish emigrants are swanning around European squares, or Australian beaches, or Canadian cities, feeling deeply smug. That we arrive in places with affordable housing and accessible healthcare, and never look back. But many of us yearn to return home and wish we didn’t have to face such difficult decisions about what we would be prepared to sacrifice to do so.

I’m back in Berlin now. It is March, but Spring is nowhere to be seen. Yesterday, I walked through sheets of sleet to Tempelhof, an abandoned airport that has now been turned into a city park. It’s huge and very flat, so you can get a decent sense of space. I pulled my hat down over the tops of my ears and thought how, if I squinted, I could almost experience the same sense of infinite horizons I get when looking out over the sea at home. Almost.

My ankle, you’ll be glad to know, has healed. But the rest of me is still feeling pretty fractured.

Aoife Leonard has lived in Berlin since 2017. She moved there as “it was already becoming difficult to find housing in Dublin.” She is a brand manager at an education start-up.

