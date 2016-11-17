Who will put up Pat Hickey’s €400,000-plus bail ‘unclear’ - lawyer

Irishman Kevin Mallon’s legal team will meet with the judge responsible for the ticket touting case in Rio de Janeiro in the coming days to reiterate a request for the return of his passport.

This follows a decision by Justice Juliana Leal de Melo to order the return of former OCI president Pat Hickey’s passport so that he could leave Brazil for medical treatment.

The permission was granted to Mr Hickey on the condition that he continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing inquiry, and subsequent court case in Rio de Janeiro, and that he pay a bond of 1.5 million Brazilian Reals (about €410,000).

The judge acknowledged the possibility that Mr Hickey may not return to Brazil to face court proceedings, but said this needed to be measured up against his need for medical attention, identified on the day of his arrest.

Arthur Lavigne, senior counsel on Mr Hickey’s legal team said Thursday morning in Rio that it was too early to comment on the judge’s decision, and that it was not yet clear who would put forward the bond required, in order to liberate Mr Hickey’s return to Ireland.

In Bangu maximum security prison, Mr Hickey shared a cell with Mr Mallon, an employee of ticketing agency THG, who was arrested on ticket touting allegations during the August games.

Justice Juliana Leal de Melo said Mr Hickey leaving Brazil for medical treatment should not “prejudice in any way, the regular pursuance” of the case, and that the “presence of the defendant in all steps of the process” should be guaranteed.

There was no mention in the judge’s decision Wednesday regarding the return of Mr Mallon’s passport, but his legal team said this was not of concern to them.

Sao Paulo based lawyer Franklin Gomes said the judge had not yet considered his plea to allow Mr Mallon to leave Brazil. Mr Gomes will travel to Rio in the coming days to speak personally to the judge.

In his decision, Justice Leal de Melo denied a request to have the process against Mr Hickey and Mr Mallon dropped for a “lack of just cause” and the “ineptitude” of the initial process, as was claimed by the legal teams, negating further claims that the charges against the two Irish men, and eight other defendents, are “generic” and not precise in nature.

“The facts narrated in the charges, whether they occured or not, which will be subject to exacting instruction, constitute crimes”, and therefore “I reject claims for an injunction to reject charges and summararily absolve”, she ruled.

In a separate case taken by Mr Mallon’s lawyers to the Sixth Criminal Court in Rio de Janeiro, Justice Fernando Antonio de Almeida was told that Mr Mallon had been the victim of an “abuse of the right to accuse”, and that the THG accountant had suffered “irreparable damage” due to events in recent months in Brazil.

Justice de Almeida was one of two judges who opted to drop the case against Raymond Whelan, the Fifa ticket agent arrested on alleged touting charges during the World Cup in Brazil two years ago.

Mr Gomes said he was confident of a positive response in Rio, but that if this was not forthcoming, he would appeal to the higher courts in Brasilia. It was the Supreme Court in Brasilia that granted Mr Mallon’s release from prison on bail, when requests failed locally in Rio.

Citing the public prosecutor’s account of the ticket touting case, Mr Gomes told Justice de Almeida the sale of all hospitality packages for the Olympics was conducted outside of Brazil, and was “absolutely legal”, adding that games tickets were not included in packages sold.

Mr Gomes insisted his client was innocent of all charges, which include ticket touting, money laundering, larceny, criminal association, and ambush marketing.

In Dublin, support for Mr Hickey was expressed by charity founder Jonathan Irwin who accused the Government of abandoning the Irish sports official.

On hearing of the Brazilian court ruling, Mr Irwin tweeted: “so pleased my old pal Pat Hickey has got his passport back no thanks to Shane Ross or Minister Flanagan”.

Speaking on the Today with Sean O’Rourke show, Mr Irwin said when he first met Mr Hickey “he treated me like I was a beetle to be crushed under foot, but we got to know each other.

“I know that people have their feelings about him, but first of all the way in which he was arrested and treated - he was meant to be almost an ambassador, a VIP in Brazil - it was an extraordinary way. He was hardly going to run away, but there he was naked and dragged off to prison.

“Then the sort of hate fest that started over here in the media for quite a long time as if this was the devil incarnate.

“As a human being I was always taught to stand up when I think things are wrong and I think the way he has been treated is wrong. I couldn’t believe that Shane Ross our Minister of Sport gets on a plane and leaves our trop administrator under arrest without going back.

“My great hero was always Lord Palmerston, who if an English citizen or passport holder got into trouble, by god he sent a gun boat out and said we’re taking none of this nonsense.

“Obviously the man has to face the charges when they eventually come to court but to just leave him abandoned was unbelievable.”

Mr Irwin said: “I feel equally strongly about that poor boy in Egypt. He’s been lingering there without trial. Why do we give people passports? Because we’re there when they’re in trouble and Hickey is on the world stage of sport...

“There are charges against him... but he didn’t kill anybody.”