What to watch, where to go, who to bet on – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

After a week’s break the Six Nations resumes for the third round of fixtures, with Dublin hosting its first game of the tournament. In GAA there is football league action as well as the semi-finals and finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup. Elsewhere first piece of English silverware is up for grabs at Wembley on Sunday, while there is racing from Kempton, Fairyhouse and Naas as well as PGA and European tour golf.

The main events

1. Six Nations: Scotland v Wales (Murrayfield, Saturday 2.25)

2. Six Nations: Ireland v France (Aviva Stadium, Saturday 4.50)

3. National Football League: Mayo v Roscommon (MacHale Park, Saturday 7.0)

4. Fitzgibbon Cup final: IT Carlow/University College Cork v Mary Immaculate College Limerick/Limerick IT (Pearse Stadium, 1.0)

5. EFL Cup final: Manchester United v Southampton (Wembley, 4.30)

The daily highlights

Friday

The Fitzgibbon Cup reaches its conclusion this weekend, with both semi-finals played back-to-back in Dangan on Friday before Saturday’s final in Pearse Stadium. The first semi sees IT Carlow take on University College Cork (1.0) before a repeat of last year’s final as Mary Immaculate College Limerick face Limerick IT (3.0).

Ireland resume their Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday but before they take to the Aviva the Under-20s are in action against their French counterparts at Donnybrook on Friday night, with Nigel Carolan’s side looking to make it three wins from three (8.05, RTE 2).

Two of the provinces are also in Pro 12 action on Friday, with Leinster travelling to play Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade (7.30) and table-toppers Munster welcoming the Scarlets to Thomond Park (7.35, TG4).

Meanwhile the League of Ireland gets back underway with six Premier Division fixtures, including champions Dundalk getting their title defence started at home against Shamrock Rovers (8.0, eir).

And elsewhere there is European and PGA Tour golf, with the second day of the Joburg Open (8.30am-10.30am, 12.0-2.0, Sky Sports 4) and the Honda Classic (7.0-11.0, SS4).

Saturday

The Six Nations returns on Saturday after a week’s break for a potentially pivotal third round of matches. First up Wales take on Scotland at Murrayfield as both sides look to bounce back from defeats to England and France respectively last time out (2.25, RTE 2, BBC 1).

Later Joe Schmidt’s Ireland welcome France to the Aviva for what promises to be a bruising encounter against a rejuvenated Les Bleus. Johnny Sexton will pull the strings for Ireland as they search for the bonus point win which would keep their Championship hopes alive (4.50, RTE 2, UTV).

In GAA the Fitzgibbon Cup reaches its conclusion on Saturday, with the winners of Friday’s semis in final action at Pearse Stadium (1.0, TG4).

That is followed by the All-Ireland club SHC semi-final between Cuala and Slaughtneill - with Tony Kelly’s Ballyea awaiting the winner in the final (3.0, TG4). Slaughtneill are looking for a double with their footballers already into their showpiece.

There are then two National League Division One football fixtures on Saturday evening, with Mayo taking on Roscommon in MacHale Park (7.0, eir2) and Tyrone playing Cavan (7.0, eirHD), while in Division Three last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary play Laois (eir 1).

In the Premier League there are seven fixtures, with Chelsea playing Swansea at Stamford Bridge (3.0) and West Ham travelling to play Watford in the evening’s televised game (5.30, BT1). Earlier Sheffield Wednesday travel to play Leeds in a game which could have a huge say in the race for promotion to the Premier League (12.30, SS1).

With less than three weeks until the Cheltenham Festival most of the big guns have done their prep and are being wrapped in cotton wool before they arrive at Prestbury Park. However there is a decent card on at Kempton Park on Saturday, including the Betbright Chase and the Adonis Hurdle (ITV 4, 1,30). On home soil there are two Grade Threes on the card at Fairyhouse.

And the third rounds of the Joburg Open (10.30am-2.0, SS4) and Honda Classic (6.0-11.0, SS4) are played.

Sunday

The first piece of domestic silverware in the English football season is up for grabs on Sunday as Manchester United take on Southampton at Wembley in the EFL Cup final (4.30, SS1). That is preceded by Tottenham against Stoke at White Hart Lane (1.30, SS1).

There are another two Division One football fixtures, with Dublin travelling to play Donegal (2.0, TG4). The coverage of that game is followed by deferred coverage of Kerry’s clash with Monaghan.

In the Six Nations England can move a step closer towards back-to-back Grand Slams when they play tournament whipping boys Italy at Twickenham (3.0, RTE 2, UTV). Meanwhile Ireland women look to make it three wins from three themselves as they take on France at Donnybrook (12.45, RTE 2).

Two of the provinces are also in action in Italy, with Ulster playing Zebre (12.30, SS3) and Connacht playing Treviso (12.30).

Elsewhere there is a seven race card at Naas, including a Grade Two and a Grade Three.

And both the Joburg Open (10.0am-2.30, SS4) and Honda Classic (6.0-11.0, SS4) reach their conclusion.

Any spares?

Ireland’s game against France is long sold out, but if you want your Six Nations fix you can get into Donnybrook to watch the Under-20s on Friday night, with adult tickets ranging from €15-20 and junior tickets available for €10. And you can double-up and go and watch Ireland women on Sunday with adult tickets available from €10-€15 and kids in for a fiver.

Tips?

Viva Steve to win the Betbright Chase(Best price 8/1 with Bet365 and others)

Saturday’s race looks wide open, but Viva Steve looks a good bet for the Kempton Park feature at 8/1. The nine-year-old is on his third start for Fergal O’Brien having joined from Mick Channon’s yard last year and won well on his reappearance at Ayr in November. He was subsequently disappointing at Warwick in January but has ran well at Kempton before - finishing behind The Last Samurai in December 2015 - and Barry Geraghty looks a positive booking.