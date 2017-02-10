What to watch, where to go, who to bet on – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

If you’re making any plans this weekend make sure they’re somewhere with a television because another stacked schedule awaits.

Rugby is likely to dominate the headlines again as the second round of Six Nations matches are played, but there is also top-flight football and hurling action, nine Premier League games, European and PGA Tour golf and one of the cards of the national hunt season at Leopardstown.

The main events

1. Six Nations: Ireland v Italy (Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 2.25)

2. Six Nations: Wales v England (Millennium Stadium, Saturday 4.50)

3. Premier League: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (Anfield, Saturday 5.30)

4. National Football League: Dublin v Tyrone (Croke Park, Saturday 7.0)

5. National Hurling League: Kilkenny v Waterford (Nowlan Park, Sunday 2.0)

6. Irish Gold Cup (Leopardstown, Sunday 4.0)

The daily highlights

Friday

Before Joe Schmidt’s side look to bounce back against Italy on Saturday Nigel Carolan’s Ireland Under-20s look to make it two wins from two in Tuscany after their narrow opening win in Scotland (6.0).

There is also provincial rugby with Pro 12 leaders Munster taking on Newport at Musgrave Park (7.35, TG4) and Ulster welcoming Edinburgh to Ravenhill (7.35, Sky Sports 3).

You can also bookend the day with some golf - Paul Dunne and Niall Turner are taking part in the Maybank Malaysian Open (3.0am-5.0am, 7.0am-10.0am, SS4), with Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power in the field at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (8.0-11.0, SS4).

Saturday

It was a chastening start to the Six Nations for Ireland but a trip to Rome to face Italy gives them the perfect chance to get their campaign back on track, and Schmidt will be looking for a bonus-point victory at the Stadio Olimpico (2.25, RTE 2, UTV).

Later England look to extend their winning streak to 16 Test matches in Cardiff, but they face a Wales side who cannot be written off as Championship contenders (4.50, RTE 2, BBC 1).

There’s a raft of GAA action on Saturday, with the All-Ireland club SFC semi-finals preceding a big night in Croke Park. Dublin’s St Vincent’s take on Derry’s Slaughtneil in Pairc Esler (2.0, TG4) in the first semi, before Corofin of Galway face Kerry’s Dr Crokes in the Gaelic Grounds (4.0, TG4).

Later there is a double-header at HQ, with Dublin’s hurlers taking on Tipperary in their Division 1A opener (5.0, eir), followed by Dublin against Tyrone in the National Football League Division One (7.0, eir).

Saturday night also sees Kerry welcome Mayo in Division One (7.0, eir) and Cork against Clare in the NHL Division 1A (7.0, eir) - eirSport customers will have the choice of all three matches televised at seven o clock.

In football Liverpool’s miserable January could get even worse as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in the evening kick-off (5.30, BT Sport 1). In the day’s early game a resurgent Hull City travel to North London to play Arsenal (12.30, SS1) while Manchester United supporters get to enjoy a rare Saturday three o clock kick off as their side face Watford at Old Trafford (3.0).

In Ireland the best racing comes on Sunday but there remains plenty of interest on Saturday, particularly across the water at Newbury. Jonjo O’Neill’s More of That takes on Cheltenham Gold Cup antepost second-favourite Native River in the Grade Two Denman Chase (2.25, ITV 4), before you can see Arkle favourite Altior in the Game Spirit Chase (3.0, ITV 4). There is also a seven race card at Naas.

And the golf in Malaysia (2.30am-1.0am, SS4) and America (6.0-11.0, SS4) continues.

Sunday

Sunday’s Leopardstown card (RTE 1) is a cracker, with four Grade One races to enjoy as the spectre of Cheltenham looms ever larger. The highlights include the Spring Juvenile Hurdle (2.30) - which sees Willie Mullins’ leading juveniles Bapaume and Merie Devie go head-to-head - the Deloitte Novice Chase (3.0), the Flogas Novice Chase (3.30) and the Irish Gold Cup (4.0).

There is just one live televised GAA game, as Kilkenny begin their league campaign against Waterford in Nowlan Park (2.30, TG4), and that game is followed by deferred coverage of Roscommon’s NFL Division One clash with Donegal (2.30). There’s also another Division One clash as Monaghan take on Cavan in Castleblayney (2.0).

France and Scotland both delievered good performances on the opening weekend of the Six Nations with differing results - they face each other in Paris on Sunday (3.0, RTE 2, BBC 1). Meanwhile Ireland women are looking for a second Six Nations win in Italy (1.0, RTE 2). And there is more Pro 12 action as Connacht take on Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park (1.05, S4C) and Leinster travel to play Treviso (1.30).

In the Premier League champions-elect Chelsea face a tricky trip to play Burnley (1.30, SS1) before Swansea take on champions Leicester in a fixture which could have major implications at the bottom of the table (4.30, SS1). Elsewhere Hibs travel to play Hearts in a Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby (12.30, SS2).

And the golf in Malaysia (2.30am-7.0am, SS4) and America (6.0-11.0, SS4) reaches its conclusion.

Any spares?

You can get into Croke Park for Saturday night’s double-header, with tickets available here for €12 - or available on the day for €15 - not bad for two matches.

While you might be hard pushed to find an affordable flight to Rome in time for Ireland’s clash with Italy on Saturday there are plenty of tickets available if you can get to the Stadio Olimpico. They start at just €24 through to the top end price of €95 and can be bought here.

There are also tickets available for Ulster’s clash with Edinburgh, starting at £12, available here - and there are limited tickets left for Munster against the Dragons starting at €7 which you can buy here.

And why not do Sunday properly with a trip to the races - you can pay on the gate at Leopardstown and see all four grade ones for €25, or buy online here.

Tips?

Don Poli to win the Irish Gold Cup (Best price 3/1 with Paddypower and Betway).

While it was disappointing to see him fail to outstay stable-mate Outlander, Don Poli’s second in December’s’s Lexus Chase represented a serious return to form for a horse many tipped for last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

His first run for Gordon Elliott, following Willie Mullins’ split with Michael O’Leary, left a lot to be desired as he was pulled-up at Down Royal in November - but his subsequent performance at Leopardstown was far better and he can justify his favouritsm and take Sunday’s feature at the same track.

Carlingford Lough finished fourth behind Don Poli in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and you can get 5/1 about him making it a third Irish Gold Cup win in a row, while Minella Rocco, also in the JP McManus silks, is a 4-1 second favourite.