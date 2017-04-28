What’s on, where to watch, where to go – your guide to the weekend’s sport

Football takes centre-stage over the bank holiday weekend with crucial fixtures in the race for the Premier League title and the Champions League places, as well as another Old Firm derby. The Punchestown Festival reaches its conclusion while Anthony Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitshcko in a huge heavyweight title fight at Wembley.

The main events:

1 Champion Hurdle (Punchestown Festival Day Four, Friday 5.30)

2 Dublin v Galway (U-21 All-Ireland Football final, Tullamore, Saturday 5.0)

3 Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko (IBF World Heavyweight title fight, Wembley, Saturday evening)

4 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (Premier League, White Hart Lane, Sunday 4.0)

5 Snooker world championship final (The Crucible, Sunday-Monday)

Friday

Racing

The penultimate day of the Punchestown Festival (RTE 1 4.0-6.0, RTE 2 6.0-7.0) gets underway with two grade ones, including the the Champion Hurdle (5.30) and the Champion Novice Hurdle (6.05).

Rugby

The Pro 12 resumes on Friday night with league leaders Leinster taking on Glasgow Warriors at the RDS (TG4, 7.35 ko).

Football

There is a full programme of League of Ireland fixtures on Friday night, and Cork City can extend their run to 11 consecutive wins as they welcome Bray Wanderers to Turners Cross (7.45 ko).

Golf

The European Tour hits Beijing this week for the Volvo China Open before a move back to Europe next week. Despite the field not being of the highest profile, it makes for good viewing with the course set in the shadow of the Great Wall of China (Sky Sports 4, 5.30am). The second round gets underway on Friday.

On the PGA Tour it’s a case of breaking new ground this week with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans being played as a two-man team event. The pairs will play foursomes (Thursday and Saturday) and fourballs (Friday and Sunday) as part of one of the new initiatives golf hopes will make a welcome change from the regular, humdrum 72-hole strokeplay event. Rickie Fowler/Jason Day and Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson are two of the more exciting teams in action and, with six of the world’s top 10 in Louisiana it should be an entertaining week (Sky Sports 4, 8.30pm).

Saturday

Football

After last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final there is another Old Firm derby on Saturday, with champions Celtic travelling to Ibrox (Sky Sports 1, 12.0 ko).

There are five Premier League fixtures with Hull City travelling to play Southampton as they look to keep themselves out of the bottom three (3.0). In the late kick off Crystal Palace welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park (BT Sport 1, 5.30 ko).

Rugby

The rest of the provinces are in Pro 12 action on Saturday, with Ulster travelling to take on the Ospreys in Swansea (3.0), Munster travelling to play Treviso (6.05) and Connacht welcoming Scarlets to the Sportsground (TG4, 7.35 ko).

Elsewhere Old Belvedere take on Cork Constitution in the final of the Bateman Cup (RTE 2, 12.45 ko).

GAA

With the league put to bed it’s a quiet weekend of GAA, with the Under-21 All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Galway in Tullamore taking centre stage (TG4, 5.0 throw-in).

Boxing

Katie Taylor takes on Germany’s Nine Meinke at Wembley on the undercard of the heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko - ringwalk for the main event is expected by 10.0. (Sky Box Office).

Racing

And the Punchestown Festival reaches its conclusion on Saturday with eight races - the highlight being the Mares Champion Hurdle at 3.50 (RTE 2, 2.50-6.10)

Golf

The European (SS4, 5.30-10.0) and PGA (6.0-11.0) Tour action continues.

Sunday

Football

Sunday sees four more Premier League fixtures, with Manchester United welcoming Swansea City to Old Trafford in the day’s opening game (BT1, 12.0 ko). Chelsea then travel to Everton (SS1, 2,05 ko) before Tottenham take on Arsenal in the last ever North London derby at White Hart Lane, and one which could have a big say in where the title ends up (SS1, 4,30 ko). Meanwhile Manchester City travel to play Middlesbrough (2.05 ko).

Snooker

The 2017 World Championships reach their conclusion at the Crucible, with the best of 35-frames showpiece getting underway on Sunday (BBC 2, 2.0-6.0, 7.0-11.0)

F1

The Formula One Roadshow moves to Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix (Channel 4, SS1, 12.0pm onwards)

Golf

Both the China Open (SS4, 5.30-10.0) and the Classic of New Orleans (6.0-11.0) reach their conclusion.

Monday

Cricket

Bank Holiday Monday sees the start of the interprovincial series in cricket ahead of a busy May of international matches for Ireland. Leinster Lightning take on the North West Warriors in a 50-over match at The Hills Cricket Club in Skerries. Play gets underway at 10.45am and admission is free.

Ed Joyce is set to make his debut in a strong Lightning side that could start 11 internationals including Kevin O’Brien, who returns from a hamstring injury. He will face older brother and fellow international, Niall, who makes his debut for the Warriors.

Football

Liverpool travel to play Watford looking to bounce back from defeat to Crystal Palace last time out (SS1, 8.0ko)

Any spares?

Tickets are still available for the final two days of the Punchestown Festival, with general admission for Friday priced at €35 and Saturday €25, and can be purchased HERE.

Any tips?

Guest tipster Tony Keenan has made his picks for Friday at Punchestown:

Punchestown 4:20 - Balko Des Flos/Last Goodbye

Disko and Our Duke are two of Ireland’s best novice chasers and having finished third to them on his penultimate start, Balko Des Flos could be very well-in off 143 returned to handicaps. His last run told us little as he fell before the race began in earnest but it is a positive that connections opted to go for the Grade 1 then. Last Goodbye, who caught the eye at Cheltenham despite it being his first start in nearly three months, is saver material.

Punchestown 5:30 - Petit Mouchoir

No Annie Power but Willie Mullins still has five runners in a race with prizemoney down to sixth. None of his quintet has true Champion Hurdle credentials unlike Petit Mouchoir who won the first Irish version at Leopardstown and can do likewise here. His third in the real event at Cheltenham is worth upgrading as he forced an overly strong gallop and his jumping was uncharacteristically patchy. That form worked out at Aintree and this track will suit him well.

Punchestown 6:05 - Bleu Berry

Finian’s Oscar, Death Duty and Let’s Dance have the best form but their benchmark is hardly insurmountable and all three have had long campaigns. An improver could catch them out and Bleu Berry appeals for that role; despite only making his seasonal debut in February, he has climbed the ranks quickly, winning a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse last time. Good ground is an unknown but his strong-travelling run style suggests he’ll handle it and he hits an angle that can offer value at this fixture as a Mullins horse ridden by a jockey other than Ruby Walsh.