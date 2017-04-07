What’s on, where to watch, where to go – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

A busy weekend of sport lies ahead, with the US Masters and the Aintree Grand National top of the pile. While at home, Kerry and Dublin meet in the Division One National Football League final.

The drama in Aintree and Augusta alone is enough to whet the appetite, but there’s also a full round of Pro12 games, and Premier League action as the battle for the top four hots up.

The main events

1. The Masters final round (Sunday, 6pm)

2. The Grand National, Aintree (Saturday, 5.15pm)

3. Dublin v Kerry (Sunday, 4pm)

4. Galway v Kildare (Sunday, 2pm)

5. Ospreys v Leinster (Saturday, 3pm)

The daily highlights

Friday

Racing: The Aintree festival continues on Friday with the Melling Chase at 3.25pm, with TV3 covering the action from 2pm to 5pm.

Sub Lieutenant can give Michael O’Leary a pre-National boost, while Champion Chase runner-up Fox Norton steps up to two -and-a-half miles for the first time, in pursuit of the biggest of the two Grade One rides at Liverpool on Friday.

Golf: Day two of the Masters at Augusta National, with Shane Lowry teeing off at 3.12pm (Irish time) in his group with Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood.

Before Rory McIlroy, paired with Hideto Tanihara and Jon Rahm, tees off at 3.34pm (live on Sky Sports 1, from 7pm to 0.30am).

Rugby: Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran return for Connacht’s trip to Edinburgh as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat in Italy (TG4 from 7.30pm).

Rory Best is also back to captain Ulster as they look to make it seven Pro12 wins in a row, against Cardiff (BBC 2 from 7.30pm).

Soccer: Airtricity League leaders Cork City are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign against third placed Derry City (RTE 2 from 7.25pm). While Champions Dundalk travel to Finn Harps in one of five Premier League fixtures.

Saturday

Racing: Aintree Grand National day, and the big race goes off at 5.15pm. As well as the Grand National, there are five other graded races, including the Grade 1 Stayers’ Hurdle (TV3, 2pm-5.15pm).

Cause of Causes is among three Gordon Elliott runners, with Willie Mullins’ National hopes lying with Pleasant Company.

Soccer: A busy day in the world of soccer begins with the early Premiership kick-off, as Tottenham look to continue their excellent form at home to Watford (Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am).

For Irish viewers only, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face Stoke City live on Sky Sports 5 at 3pm.

While the late kick-off sees champions-elect Chelsea travel to Bournemouth, still on a high after their dramatic midweek draw at Anfield.

There are two other tasty encounters on the continent, as Bayern Munich welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena for Der Klassiker (ESPN from 5.15pm).

While there’s deferred coverage of the Madrid derby (Real v Atletico) on Sky Sports 5 from 5.30pm.

Gaelic Games: The Division Three and Four finals are in Croke Park on Saturday, with Wexford taking on a John Heslin inspired Westmeath in the D4 final (3pm) before Louth and Tipperary do battle at 5pm.

Both games are live on TG4.

Rugby: In Pro12 action, Leinster travel to third placed Ospreys for a 3pm kick off (Sky Sports 2 from 2.45pm). With Munster hosting Glasgow later at 7.35pm, live on TG4 from 7.20pm.

Their Champions Cup semi-finals opponents are also in domestic action, with Clermont hosting Brive in the Top14 (Sky Sports 5 from 7.40pm), and Saracens taking on Harlequins in the English Premiership (BT Sport 3 from 1.30pm).

Golf: Round three of the Masters, with the field reduced after the cut the action really hots up at Augusta National. That’s live on Sky Sports 4 from 7pm to 0.30am, with eir Sport 1 showing an additional hour of coverage.

Sunday

Formula One: On Saturday it’s the Shanghai Chinese Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1 from 5.30am). Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel leads the standings after winning in Melbourne with Lewis Hamilton second for champions Mercedes.

Gaelic Games: GAA takes centre stage for the early part of Sunday, with the Division Two Football final up first as Galway meet Kildare. The Tribesmen edged an already-promoted, second string Kildare outfit last week. Can they repeat the trick?

Then at 4pm Dublin look to extend their unbeaten record to 37 games, against fierce rivals Kerry. The two teams drew in a bitter encounter in Tralee last month, so this should be lively. Coverage of the two games begins on TG4 at 1.30pm.

Soccer: Can Manchester United reignite their push for the top four as they travel to bottom of the table Sunderland? And in doing so pile further pressure on their former manager David Moyes? (Sky Sports 1 from 12.30pm)

Then at 4pm Everton host an in-form Leicester City at Goodison Park (BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm).

Golf: It’s the final round of the 81st edition of the US Masters at Augusta National, who will be wearing the famous green jacket on Sunday night? Round four is live on Sky Sports 4, 6pm to 0.30am.