What’s on, where to watch, where to go – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

It’s Champions Cup quarter-final weekend with Munster and Leinster both looking to secure semi-final berths. Meanwhile there is a full programme of Premier League and Airtricity League fixtures, Allianz League hurling and football final round action, All Ireland schools GAA finals, the Connacht under-21 final, three Irish race meetings and the last PGA Tour event before The Masters. You can find our full daily sporting TV guide here.

The main events

1. Liverpool v Everton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

2. Leinster v Wasps (Saturday, 3.15pm)

3. Munster v Toulouse (Saturday, 5.45pm)

4. Arsenal v Manchester City (Sunday, 4pm)

The daily highlights

Friday

Football: There’s a full programme of Airtricity League Premier Division action with the first Louth derby of the season between Dundalk and Drogheda taking centre stage (RTÉ2 from 7.25pm). Meanwhile Bohs meet St Pat’s in a Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, Derry play their first game since the death of captain Ryan McBride when they take on Bray Wanderers, Galway welcome Sligo, Limerick play Cork (all 7.45pm) and Shamrock Rovers face Finn Harps (8pm).

Golf: It’s the final event before next week’s US Masters at Augusta with Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose among those in contention at the Shell Houston Open (Sky Sports 4 from 9pm).

Saturday

Rugby: With the Six Nations all over for this year, the Champions Cup swings back into action. Leinster and Munster both have their sights set on the May showdown in Murrayfield but first they must overcome difficult quarter-final opponents just to reach the last four.

Leinster open the weekend’s action with their clash against Wasps at the Aviva Stadium (BT Sport 2 from 3pm).

Directly following that is the second part of the Irish double header in which Munster face Toulouse at Thomond Park (Sky Sports 2 from 5.15pm).

There is also one Pro12 fixture on Saturday with Connacht taking on Zebre in Parma (kick off: 2.30pm).

Football: The Merseyside derby begins the first weekend of Premier League football after the international break where Ronald Koeman will hopefully have relaxed a bit from his latest run-in with the FAI. If Liverpool manage to beat Everton at Anfield they will leapfrog Manchester City into third place, at least for the time being (Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am).

At 3pm Manchester United welcome West Brom to Old Trafford, Burnley take on Tottenham (Sky Sports 5 from 2.30pm), Chelsea face Crystal Palace, Leicester play Stoke, it’s Watford v Sunderland and finally Hull meet West Ham.

The evening kick off sees Southampton meet Bournemouth (BT Sport 1 from 5pm).

Match of the Day wraps up all of the action on BBC 1 at 10.30pm.

GAA: This weekend is the final weekend of Allianz League action before the finals take centre stage and the biggest game on Saturday is the hurling Division 1B relegation play off between Laois and Kerry at O’Moore Park (throw in: 7pm).

Before that there is the Connacht under-21 football championship final between Sligo and Galway at Markievicz Park (throw in: 6pm).

There is one football league match with Leitrim taking on Waterford at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in Division 4 (4.30pm).

In schools action the two football finals take place with Ballinrobe CS taking on St Ciarán’s, Ballygawley in the B final (TG4, 2pm) before St Brendan’s Killarney meet St Peter’s, Wexford in the A final (TG4,4pm).

Racing: The jumps action in Ireland on Saturday takes place at Navan with the first off at 2.15pm.

It’s also the start of the flat racing season in the UK with the Betway Lincoln (3.35pm) taking centre stage at Doncaster (ITV4 from 1.30pm).

Golf: The third round from Houston gets underway on Sky Sports 4 at 6pm.

Sunday

Football: Celtic can claim the SPL title on the first weekend of April if they beat Hearts at Tynecastle (Sky Sports 2 from midday). They could even go into the game as champions already if Aberdeen lose to Dundee on Friday night.

Meanwhile there is a double header of Premier League action with Middlesbrough travelling to face Swansea (Sky Sports 1, 1.30pm) before the big clash between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad (Sky Sports 1, 4pm).

Watch all of the highlights and the goals from Saturday’s match on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC1.

GAA: It’s an exceptionally busy day of league action with promotions, relegations and league finals to be decided.

Rather than go through each of Sunday’s 21 fixtures here, you cna instead find all of the weekend’s football previews here and the hurling previews here.

Meanwhile you can read Seán Moran’s take on the weekend, and all of the permutations involved, here.

You can catch up on all of the day’s action on The Sunday Game at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.

Rugby: The Champions Cup quarter-finals conclude with two mouthwatering ties on Sunday.

First Saracens take on Glasgow Warriors at Allianz Park (Sky Sports 4 from 12.30pm).

After that it’s the meeting of Clermont Auvergne and Toulon at Stade Marcel-Michelin (BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm).

Racing: There are two Irish meetings on Sunday with the first race underway in Fairyhouse at 1.50pm, while Cork is away at 2.05pm.

Golf: Whoever wins the Shell Houston Open gets an invite to next week’s US Masters at Augusta if they are not already in the field so it looks set to be an exciting final day in Houston (Sky Sports 4 from 6pm).