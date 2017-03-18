What’s on, where to watch, where to go – your guide to the weekend’s sport

It’s the Six Nations finale with Ireland meeting England while Kerry face Dublin

Ruaidhrí Croke

Can Ireland pull off an upset and stop England from completing the Grand Slam? Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Can Ireland pull off an upset and stop England from completing the Grand Slam? Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

What’s on?

It’s the final weekend of the Six Nations, there’s Allianz League football action, a full programme of Premier League fixtures, four League of Ireland matches, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Andy Lee’s return to boxing and some racing action if you haven’t got your fix at Cheltenham.

The main events

1. Six Nations: Ireland v England (Saturday, 5pm)

2. National Football League: Kerry v Dublin (Saturday, 7pm)

3. Premier League: Manchester City v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

The daily highlights

Saturday

Rugby: It’s the final day of the Six Nations with the Championship already decided but still much to play for.

At 12.30 Conor O’Shea’s Italy will look to avoid the wooden spoon when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield (RTÉ2 from 12pm).

After that France v Wales makes up the middle part of the triple decker sandwich when they clash in Paris with kick-off at 2.45.

And then it’s time for the big one. Can Ireland stop England from claiming a Grand Slam and a new world record for consecutive victories? The action gets underway at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium and all three games are live on RTÉ2.

Football: There are seven Premier League games to take in on Saturday with three live on television.

West Brom welcome Arsenal to the Hawthorns for the lunchtime kick off with the action getting underway at 12.30pm (Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am).

Following that the 3pm kick offs are: Crystal Palace v Watford, Everton v Hull, Stoke v Chelsea (Sky Sports 5 from 2.30pm), Sunderland v Burnley and West Ham v Leicester.

Then rounding off the day is the titanic battle between Bournemouth and Swansea (BT Sport 1 from 5pm).

In the League of Ireland Limerick welcome Finn Harps in the first game of the day at 2pm.

At 3pm it’s Derry v Drogheda in Buncrana before champions Dundalk meet St Patrick’s Athletic at 7pm and Sligo take on Bray at 7.45.

Golf: With no European Tour action this weekend, all of the focus is on the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Henrik Stenson are among those stepping up their US Masters build-up (Sky Sports 4 from 4.30pm).

GAA: Saturday could be a historic day at Croke Park. If Dublin beat Kerry (eirSport 2 from 6.55pm) they will break Kerry’s 33-game unbeaten record. And if beating the Kingdom at Croke Park to set that new record wasn’t enough, there’s also the added factor that Kerry were the last team to beat Dublin in March 2015.

The one other Division One game on Saturday is Donegal’s meeting with Tyrone (eirSport HD from 6.55pm) while Down meet Kildare in Division Two (eirSport 1 from 6.55pm). The one Division Four clash is the meeting of Carlow and Waterford with throw-in there at 7.30pm.

Boxing: In New York Andy Lee makes his return to the ring on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin’s meeting with Daniel Jacobs. Unfortunately however his clash with KeAndre Leatherwood will not be televised. Lee is due in the ring around 11pm.

Racing: If Cheltenham wasn’t enough for you then you can take in some of the action in person at Limerick (first race at 1.35pm) while the UK meeting take place at Kempton, Fontwell, Uttoxeter, Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

GAA: There’s a heavy programme of football league action on Sunday with all four divisions in action. All throw-in times are 2pm unless specified.

In Division One Mayo take on Cavan (TG4 from 1.30pm) while Monaghan welcome Roscommon.

Division Two sees Cork meet Meath, Fermanagh take on Clare and Galway face Derry.

In Division Three it’s Longford v Sligo, Louth v Armagh, Offaly v Tipperary and Antrim v Laois.

Finally Division Four is Wexford v London (1pm), Limerick v Leitrim and Westmeath v Wicklow.

At 9.30pm you can tune into RTÉ 2 to watch all of the day’s action on the Sunday game.

Football: It’s a triple header of Premier League action on Sunday with Manchester United travelling to face managerless Middlesbrough in the opener (BT Sport 1 from 11.30am).

Later Spurs welcome Southampton (Sky Sports 1 from 1pm) before the pick of Sunday’s action sees Manchester City welcome Liverpool to Eastlands (Sky Sports 1, 4.30pm).

You can catch highlights of the three matches, as well as the goals from Saturday’s seven clashes on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC1.

Golf: It’s the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with the live coverage on Sky Sports 4 getting underway at 4.30pm.

Racing: There is action at Limerick for a second day while Navan also has a full card. In the UK it’s Ffos Las and Carlisle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.