What’s on, where to watch, where to go – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

It’s the final weekend of the Six Nations, there’s Allianz League football action, a full programme of Premier League fixtures, four League of Ireland matches, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Andy Lee’s return to boxing and some racing action if you haven’t got your fix at Cheltenham.

The main events

1. Six Nations: Ireland v England (Saturday, 5pm)

2. National Football League: Kerry v Dublin (Saturday, 7pm)

3. Premier League: Manchester City v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

The daily highlights

Saturday

Rugby: It’s the final day of the Six Nations with the Championship already decided but still much to play for.

At 12.30 Conor O’Shea’s Italy will look to avoid the wooden spoon when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield (RTÉ2 from 12pm).

After that France v Wales makes up the middle part of the triple decker sandwich when they clash in Paris with kick-off at 2.45.

And then it’s time for the big one. Can Ireland stop England from claiming a Grand Slam and a new world record for consecutive victories? The action gets underway at 5pm at the Aviva Stadium and all three games are live on RTÉ2.

Football: There are seven Premier League games to take in on Saturday with three live on television.

West Brom welcome Arsenal to the Hawthorns for the lunchtime kick off with the action getting underway at 12.30pm (Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am).

Following that the 3pm kick offs are: Crystal Palace v Watford, Everton v Hull, Stoke v Chelsea (Sky Sports 5 from 2.30pm), Sunderland v Burnley and West Ham v Leicester.

Then rounding off the day is the titanic battle between Bournemouth and Swansea (BT Sport 1 from 5pm).

In the League of Ireland Limerick welcome Finn Harps in the first game of the day at 2pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 3pm it’s Derry v Drogheda in Buncrana before champions Dundalk meet St Patrick’s Athletic at 7pm and Sligo take on Bray at 7.45.

Golf: With no European Tour action this weekend, all of the focus is on the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Henrik Stenson are among those stepping up their US Masters build-up (Sky Sports 4 from 4.30pm).

GAA: Saturday could be a historic day in Tralee. If Dublin beat Kerry (eirSport 2 from 6.55pm) they will break Kerry’s 33-game unbeaten record. And if beating the Kingdom at Croke Park to set that new record wasn’t enough, there’s also the added factor that Kerry were the last team to beat Dublin in March 2015.

The one other Division One game on Saturday is Donegal’s meeting with Tyrone (eirSport HD from 6.55pm) while Down meet Kildare in Division Two (eirSport 1 from 6.55pm). The one Division Four clash is the meeting of Carlow and Waterford with throw-in there at 7.30pm.

Boxing: In New York Andy Lee makes his return to the ring on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin’s meeting with Daniel Jacobs. Unfortunately however his clash with KeAndre Leatherwood will not be televised. Lee is due in the ring around 11pm.

Racing: If Cheltenham wasn’t enough for you then you can take in some of the action in person at Limerick (first race at 1.35pm) while the UK meeting take place at Kempton, Fontwell, Uttoxeter, Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

GAA: There’s a heavy programme of football league action on Sunday with all four divisions in action. All throw-in times are 2pm unless specified.

In Division One Mayo take on Cavan (TG4 from 1.30pm) while Monaghan welcome Roscommon.

Division Two sees Cork meet Meath, Fermanagh take on Clare and Galway face Derry.

In Division Three it’s Longford v Sligo, Louth v Armagh, Offaly v Tipperary and Antrim v Laois.

Finally Division Four is Wexford v London (1pm), Limerick v Leitrim and Westmeath v Wicklow.

At 9.30pm you can tune into RTÉ 2 to watch all of the day’s action on the Sunday game.

Football: It’s a triple header of Premier League action on Sunday with Manchester United travelling to face managerless Middlesbrough in the opener (BT Sport 1 from 11.30am).

Later Spurs welcome Southampton (Sky Sports 1 from 1pm) before the pick of Sunday’s action sees Manchester City welcome Liverpool to Eastlands (Sky Sports 1, 4.30pm).

You can catch highlights of the three matches, as well as the goals from Saturday’s seven clashes on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm on BBC1.

Golf: It’s the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with the live coverage on Sky Sports 4 getting underway at 4.30pm.

Racing: There is action at Limerick for a second day while Navan also has a full card. In the UK it’s Ffos Las and Carlisle.