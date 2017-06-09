What’s on, what time, where to watch – your guide to the weekend’s sport

What’s on?

It’s the biggest test yet for the Lions, Ireland get their summer tour underway, Austria come to Dublin for a crucial World Cup qualifier, there’s the ‘Battle of Britain’, football and hurling championship quarter-final and semi-final clashes, French Open finals and the final golf events before the US Open.

The main events

1. Lions Tour: Crusaders v Lions (Saturday, 8.35am)

2. Munster SHC semi-final: Cork v Tipperary (Saturday, 5pm)

3. Leinster SHC semi-final: Wexford v Kilkenny (Saturday, 7pm)

4. World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Austria (Sunday, 5pm)

The daily highlights (you can find our full daily TV guide here)

Friday

Golf: With just days to go before the US Open some players have opted to tune up for Erin Hills by playing, while others have taken a week off. On the European Tour the action comes from Austria and the Lyoness Open (Sky Sports 4, 10am and 2pm).

On the PGA Tour Séamus Power and Graeme McDowell are both in action at the St Jude Classic in Memphis. Rickie Fowler is the only player in the top 10 of the world rankings who is playing and faces a battle to make the cut after a first round of four over par (Sky Sports 4, pm).

Tennis: It’s the men’s semi-finals at the French Open with Novak Djokovic’s conquerer Dominic Thiem coming up against Rafael Nadal. Before that, Andy Murray will meet Stan Wawrinka as the Scot looks to hit back at his recent critics in the best fashion by claiming another grand slam title (Eurosport 1/eirSport 1, 11.30am).

Formula 1: The grand prix moves to Canada this week where Lewis Hamilton has admitted that it will be difficult to overhaul the advantage his rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari has in the World Championship this season. Friday is a practice day before the real action at the weekend. (Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports 1, 2.45pm).

Saturday

Rugby: After a midweek loss to the lowest ranked New Zealand team in Super Rugby, the Lions step it right up a gear on Saturday morning when they meet the table-topping unbeaten Crusaders. Warren Gatland has stuck to his word by giving everyone in the squad a start in the first three games with Conor Murray and Owen Farrell partnering up for the Christchurch encounter (Sky Sports 1, 8.35am). You can follow all of the action on our liveblog from 7.30am while you can read all of our Lions coverage – including Gerry Thornley in New Zealand – on our dedicated Lions website.

If you’re a fan of early morning rugby and late night rugby then this is the dream day for you. With summer tours kicking off on Saturday, England are first in action when they take on Argentina (BBC 2, 8pm).

Following that a youthful Ireland side will meet the US Eagles in New Jersey with Jacob Stockdale among a number of players set for international debuts (eirSport 2, 10pm). Again, you can follow all of the action on our liveblog from 9.30pm.

Golf: It’s moving day in Austria (Sky Sports 4, 10.30am) and in Memphis (Sky Sports 4, 6pm).

GAA: There are three hurling titles up for grabs on Saturday with the Lory Meagher first on the line when Warwickshire take on Leitrim (1pm). That’s followed by the Nicky Rackard between Armagh and Derry (3pm) and, finally, the Christy Ring final which sees Carlow meet Antrim (5pm). All three are live on the TG4 website.

And then there are places up for grabs in the Leinster SHC and Munster SHC finals. First up Cork take on Tipperary (RTÉ 2, 5pm), followed by Wexford’s meeting with Kilkenny (Sky Sports 3, 7pm) where Brian Cody’s side will be looking to reap revenge.

Tennis: It’s women’s final day at the French Open where Simona Halep will meet Jelena Ostapenko (Eurosport 1, eirSport 1, 1.30pm).

Football: The last dregs of competitive football before a summer break are on show this weekend in the form of World Cup qualifiers. Scotland take on England in a post-election clash at Hampden Park (TV3/Sky Sports 1, 5pm) while Azerbaijan meet Northern Ireland (Sky Sports Mix, 5pm).

Formula 1: Qualifying day in Canada is sure to be an exciting one as Sebastian Vettel looks to claim pole position (Sky Sports F1/eirSport 1, 5pm).

Sunday

Golf: Who will be crowned the winner on the European Tour and PGA Tour before the US Open? The final round of the Lyoness Open (Sky Sports 4, 10.30am) and the final round of the St Jude Classic (Sky Sports 4, 6pm) will determine that.

GAA: It’s a big day of Gaelic football action with two semi-finals and two quarter-finals. First up, Cavan take on Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-final (RTÉ 2, 2pm) before Offaly meet Westmeath in the Leinster quarter-final. In Munster, Clare and Kerry will battle it out for a place in the final (3.30pm), before Galway take on Mayo for a spot in the Connacht final (RTÉ 1, 4pm).

Tennis: Who will be crowned men’s champion at Roland Garros? Can Andy Murray turn a poor year around? Can Rafael Nadal once again become the king of clay or will Stan Wawrinka take the trophy across the border to Switzerland? (Eurosport 1/eirSport 1, 1.30pm).

Football: It’s a huge day for Ireland on the road to Russia 2018. After beating Austria in Vienna, Martin O’Neill’s men have the chance to take a big step towards a first World Cup in 16 years when they take on the Austrians in Dublin (RTÉ 2, 5pm). You can follow all of the build-up and the match on our liveblog from 4pm.

Following that it’s the meeting of Serbia and Wales in Ireland’s group. Wales must win in Belgrade or face the prospect of being all but out of contention already (Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm).

Formula 1: It’s race day in Canada (Sky Sports F1, 5.30pm, Sky Sports 2, 6.30pm).