Wednesday’s sporting guide : What’s on, where to watch and who to bet on

The Cheltenham Festival resumes with Ladies Day at Prestbury Park, while the last-16 of the Champions League reaches its conclusion.

The main events

1. Cheltenham Festival: Neptune Hurdle (1.30)

2. Cheltenham Festival: RSA Chase (2.10)

3.Cheltenham Festival:Champion Chase (3.30)

4. Cheltenham Festival: Champion Bumper (5.30)

5. Champions League: AS Moncao v Manchester City (7.45)

Wednesday highlights

The Cheltenham Festival resumes on Wednesday (TV3, ITV, 1.0-4.30) with Willie Mullins hoping to fare better after he went without an opening day winner for the first time since 2008 on Tuesday.

He has the second favourite in the opening Neptune Hurdle (1.30) in the shape of Bacardys, however Noel Fehily is fancied to follow up his Champion Hurdle success with victory on Harry Fry’s favourite Neon Wolf.

Nicky Henderson enjoyed a fine start to the festival with Grade One victories for Altior and Buveur D’Air and he has the market leader for the RSA Chase (2.10), Might Bite, with Mouse Morris’s Alpha Des Obeaux currently next in the betting.

It was first blood to Gordon Elliott on Tuesday as he landed a staggering 1988/1 hat-trick and the well handicapped Tombstone is a hot favourite for the Coral Cup (2.50) with Bryan Cooper on board.

If Mullins is still without a winner he is almost certain to get his first of the Festival in the Champion Chase (3.30), with the limitless Douvan a 1/4 favourite for the day’s feature race. Ruby Walsh will partner the stunning seven-year-old who is unbeaten in his last 14 starts and looks set for true greatness.

That is followed by the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10) with Mark Walsh favourite to score on Cantlow.

The penultimate race of the day is the Fred Winter Hurdle (4.50), another open looking handicap for which the Henderson-Fehily combination have the favourite in Divin Bere.

And the day’s racing comes to an end with the Champion Bumper (5.30), where Willie Mullins can earn a ninth win in the race through long-term favourite Carter McKay, who will be ridden by Patrick Mullins.

Later in the evening the last-16 of the Champions League reaches its conclusion, with Manchester City travelling to Monaco looking to defend their staggering 5-3 lead from the first leg (RTE 2, BT Sport 2, 7.45).

In the night’s other fixture Atletico Madrid welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Vicente Calderon with the German’s facing the ominous task of overturning a 4-2 first leg deficit (BT Sport 3, eir Sport 1, 7.45).

Any tips?

You can read guest columnist Tony Keenan’s second day tips here.

Meanwhile our racing correspondent Brian O’Connor has tipped Joseph O’Brien’s West Coast Time for Champion Bumper glory - currently available at 16/1.