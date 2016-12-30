Ultimate guide to all the day’s sport: New Year’s Eve

First off, what’s going on?

If 2016 was a year to forget at least we can see it out with a sporting day to remember. The schedule is stacked, with two inter-provincial rugby fixtures and top flight football from England and Scotland dominating proceedings.

There is also racing at Punchestown as well as four meetings in the UK, although there is a down day in the World Championship darts.

What are the big events taking place?

1) Leinster v Ulster ( 3.0)

2) Connacht v Munster (5.30)

3) Rangers v Celtic (12.15)

4)Manchester United v Middlesbrough (3.0)

5) Liverpool v Manchester City (5.30)

6) Newbury Betfred Challow Hurdle (1.50)

What’s on TV?

Because Hogamany isn’t raucous enough already, the powers that be have decided letting Celtic play Rangers on New Year’s Eve is a good idea. But Strathclyde Police’s loss is our gain, as Saturday’s viewing begins with the Old Firm Derby at Ibrox (12.15, SS1).

This is followed by two major clashes in the scheduling. If you want to stick with football, next up Manchester United take on Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, as they look to make it five Premier League wins on the bounce (3.0, SS5, Ireland only).

This precedes Manchester City’s visit to Anfield in Saturday’s evening fixture (5.30, BT Sport 1), with both sides looking to reel in league leaders Chelsea.

However on Irish soil the day is dominated by the rugby, with two huge inter-provincial fixtures.

First up Leinster, buoyed by the return of numerous Ireland internationals, take on Ulster at the RDS as they look to recover from their Stephen’s Day defeat to Munster (3.0, SS2).

Later Pro 12 leaders Munster travel West to face the heavily depleted champions Connacht, with Francis Saili in-line to make his first start of the season (5.30, TG4).

If you are stuck between which fixtures to watch, you can see highlights of the Leinster v Ulster fixture on TG4 (7.45) and see all the day’s goals on Match of the Day (10.0, BBC 1)

Racing UK are showing Saturday’s Newbury and Warwick cards free-to-air, with At The Races showing the action from Lingfield, Uttoxeter and Punchestown.

The day’s solitary Grade One comes from Newbury in the form of the Betfred Challow Hurdle, which features a first Irish-trained contender in more than 30 years (1.50, Racing UK). Gordon Elliott’s Baltazar D’Allier won on hurdling debut at Naas and with Barry Geraghty on board you can get 10/3 about the J P McManus-owned five-year-old.

What can I actually go to?

Unsurprisingly the fixtures at the RDS and the Sportsground are both sell-outs, and while you could still source a ticket for a number of football games throughout the divisions in England travelling across on New Year’s Eve would be a thankless task.

So if you want to see something live, the races at Punchestown are your best bet. Tickets for the racing outside festival days are priced at just €12, and Saturday’s seven-strong card starts at 12.15. If you want to buy you tickets in advance, you can do so here.

Any tips?

1) Liverpool v Manchester City: Over 3.5 goals (6/4)

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have been brilliant going forward this season and are the league’s top scorers with 45 and 39 goals respectively (Arsenal match City with 39). On the flip side, both have looked very suspect defensively, meaning the two teams are likely to try and play on the front foot. Chelsea’s lead at the top could be nine points after their earlier game against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge (3.0), so a draw at Anfield doesn’t suit either side. In other words, expect goals.