Ultimate guide to all of the day’s sport – Thursday, December 29th

First off, what’s going on?

Thursday is one of the quieter days of the festive period with Premier League football taking a back seat. However there is still the final day of racing at Leopardstown and Limerick as well as UK action at Doncaster, Kelso and Southwell, two clashes in the Championship and the last 16 action continues at the World Darts Championship in London.

And what are the biggest events taking place?

1. The Nevilles Hotels Chase and Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown.

2. Aston Villa v Leeds United.

What’s on TV?

As was the case on Wednesday, the live sporting action gets underway at 1.0 on Sky Sports 3 with the afternoon session of the darts from Alexandra Palace. First up is Mark Webster’s clash with Daryl Gurney before Dave Chisnall takes on Jelle Klaasen and James Wade v Michael Smith rounds off the afternoon.

Also at 1.0 you can tune into the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival on RTE 2.

There’s Grade 1 action at 1.55 with the Nevilles Hotels Chase before Nichols Canyon attempts to defend his Ryanair Hurdle title at 2.30.

Willie Mullins also runs the fancied four-year-old Footpad in the feature race while Ivanovich Gorbatov goes for Joseph O’Brien.

At 7.0 the eveniing session of the darts starts on Sky Sports 3 with Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen both in action.

At 7.45 you’ll find an early 2000s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Leeds United as two fallen giants take each other on in the Championship, live on Sky Sports 1.

And what can I actually go to?

If you haven’t been to Leopardstown or Limerick races over the Christmas yet, they’re well worth getting to and Thursday is the final day.

Action gets underway in Leopardstown with the first race at 12.20. Tickets are available on the gate for €30 while students and OAPs pay €20.

If you live further west then the Limerick Races are the place for you with the racing beginning at 12.05. Admission on the gate is €20.

I feel like having a bet. Any recommendations?

It looks like being a favourite-heavy day at Leopardstown and yet another day that will be rosy for Willie Mullins.

He runs the favourites in the second and third race, as well as the Ryanair Hurdle, all ridden by Ruby Walsh.

A treble of Battleford, Lets Dance and Nichols Canyon will pay out 3-1.

Or if you fancy a treble on the darts then the following may be worth a sniff.

Daryl Gurney started his second round match against Robert Thornton like a house on fire before stalling a little but still managing to get over the line for the win.

Up against Mark Webster – who has struggled a lot on the double so far – he should make it to the quarter-finals.

In the second match of the day quick-throwing Jelle Klaasen looks to be good value against Dave Chisnall who looked less than convincing in the second round.

As for the third match it’s going to take a bit of a shock but Michael Smith certainly has the talent to beat James Wade. If Smith can come out with his A-game he could get past the former Premier League champion who is notorious for dropping the head if things aren’t going his way.

A Gurney, Klassen and Smith treble pays out at 11-1.

But wait, it’s Christmas so that means films and documentaries. Any good sports one on today?

There are a few to choose from on Thursday. At 9.0 on RTE 2 you can catch Apres Matchof the Day Best Bits which looks back at the show’s best moments from during Euro 2016.

At the same time on 3e Conor McGregor: Year of the Champion charts the Dubliner’s remarkable rise in 2016 to a two-weight world champion.

And then, at 9.30 on RTE 2 it’s more Euro 2016 action asRobbie Brady and Seamus Coleman of the Republic of Ireland, along with Gareth McAuley and Michael McGovern of Northern Ireland reflect on a special summer for Irish football.