TV View: Gleeson’s thing of beauty crowns a memorable weekend
Relief palpable at Belfield as Ireland stumble over the line against Japan
Waterford’s Austin Gleeson leaves Cork’s defenders Colm Spillane and Marc Coleman in his wake as he soloes through to score a wonder goal in the semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
“Oh. My. Dear. Lord. What. Are. We. Witnessing?” Lynne Cantwell was talking about New Zealand’s World Cup annihilation of poor old Hong Kong over on eir Sport, but the question could just as easily have been asked of much of the sporting fare that appeared on our screens over the weekend.