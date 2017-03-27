Tipping Point: Harrington could be media voice golf needs
It’s hard to think of a sport less blessed by the quality of its ex-pro punditry than golf
Pádraig Harrington will be part of Sky’s coverage of Masters: there’s a mischievous side to him that likes to stir the pot. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
On Thursday night with nothing better to be at, an hour’s half-interesting golf wafted from the telly to a half-interested couch. The World Matchplay is a tangled old mess of quadratic equations at the best of times, but with the majority of the world’s top 10 getting their agents to update their weekend travel plans, it’s hard to justify committing a set of eyeballs to it for any length of time. But it was the ears that were driving the car this time around, picking up the Hovis-Ad tones of Lee Westwood in the commentary box.