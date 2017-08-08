The Morning Sports Briefing

Mayo are back, Jim McGuinness on Dublin v Tyrone, Hopeful Mourinho eyes Bale ahead of Super Cup final
Mayo’s Keith Higgins celebrates scoring his side’s third goal at Croke Park on Sunday. Photograph: Inpho

GAA

Mayo are back. Or did they ever really go away? Six days after they were fortunate to bring their All-Ireland quarter-final against Roscommon to a replay, and they win that replay by 22 points. Without their injured talisman Lee Keegan.

“They showed huge energy today,” Roscommon manager Kevin McStay said of his native county. “I mean, that’s probably the most energetic I’ve seen Mayo for a long time, and certainly gives them reason to look forward to two weeks’ time.”

While Mayo manager Stephen Rochford was glad the victory dispelled notions that his team were a tired, ageing one.

“We trained once this week because we knew from a fitness level point of view, on a physical basis, we were fine.”

So Mayo will meet Kerry in one semi-final, while Saturday’s two big quarter-final winners - Dublin and Tyrone - meet in the other.

In his column this morning, Jim McGuinness says that the reigning champions have yet to be tested this summer, but that’s about to change and there’s no guarantee they have the answers.

“Do Dublin push out to stop the overload coming from deep or look to keep the numbers at the back to protect your full-back line? This game could get very interesting.”

Super Cup

José Mourinho has said he will “fight” for Gareth Bale’s signature if Real Madrid do not want him, with the Portuguese predicting that the forward’s inclusion in Zinedine Zidane’s side to face Manchester United in Tuesday’s European Super Cup final will indicate whether or not he is in their plans.

World Athletics Championships

Caster Semenya’s double hopes were ended last night as she proved no match for Kenyan, Faith Kipyegon in the 1,500m final.

Ian O’Riordan, reporting from London, believes that this might be “the race which may help dismiss the suggestion she is running with an unfair advantage over other women.”

Women’s Rugby World Cup

Australia have targeted an upset over Ireland on Wednesday night as one of their early tournament goals for the Women’s Rugby World Cup. That’s as Ireland might expect it but this year Australian intentions have changed. There is more ambition. They see the first match as a door to their dream of a top four place.

