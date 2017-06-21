The Morning Sports Briefing

Farrell set to pip Sexton in only change from NZ Maori win, Darragh Ó Sé asks; who in their right mind would be manager?
Owen Farrell and Jonathan Sexton during Lions training this week. Photograph: Inpho

Owen Farrell and Jonathan Sexton during Lions training this week. Photograph: Inpho

 

Owen Farrell is expected to pip Johnny Sexton to the Lions number 10 jersey for Saturday’s opening Test against New Zealand.

In Gerry Thornley’s probable XV, and he’s rarely too far off with these things, Farrell’s inclusion is the only change to the team that overcame the NZ Maori last weekend. The official team announcement is due this evening.

There’s an interesting piece in this morning’s pages from Rob Cole, about the Irishman Ronnie Dawson; the only captain to lead the Lions to victory over the All Blacks at Eden Park. 

As far as omens go for the British and Irish Lions in their Test opener against the All Blacks this weekend, Warren Gatland could do no better than to pick Munster’s Peter O’Mahony as his captain . . . “

In his column this morning Darragh Ó Sé asks; who in their right mind would be a manager?

He feels for the likes of Andy McEntee and Rory Gallagher this week - “watching a total non-performance and that goes deeper than trying to make a few switches. You may as well be standing in front of a train asking it politely to stop.”

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is considering staying in the stands after serving his suspension. 

“I felt back that night I could see the game way better. There must be logic in why the rugby managers do what they do. Soccer, it’s a little different, it’s a lot slower.”

Meanwhile Irish success on Tuesday on day one at Royal Ascot was confined to jumps maestro Willie Mullins who won the Ascot Stakes with 4-1 favourite Thomas Hobson. 

Racing correspondent Brian O’Connor thinks that Queen’s Trust could ultimately prove a value alternative at double-figure odds for today’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes. The “drop back to mile-and-a-quarter makes Highland Reel and Jack Hobbs vulnerable.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.