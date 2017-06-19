The Morning Sports Briefing

Golf

Brooks Koepka produced a stunning display of ball-striking for a 67 on the final day at Erin Hills to capture the US Open title and his first major win.

The American equaled Rory McIlroy’s low scoring record from 2011 with a -16 total in Wisconsin, pulling away from Brian Harman on the back nine to win by three shots. Koepka’s win means the last seven majors have been won by players for the first time and is further evidence of the incredible strength in depth of golf at the moment.

GAA

Cork continued their hurling revival with a win over Waterford - that sees them into the Munster final against Clare.

The young rebels proved too sharp and hungry for a flat Waterford team, playing their first competitive match in three months.

Also on Sunday, Tyrone were comfortable winners over Donegal in the Ulster football championship. A nine point win for Tyrone and a total of 1-21, not the usual dogfight you’d expect between those two.

Roscommon progressed to the Connacht final after a 17 point win over Leitrim in Hyde Park, while the Galway hurlers smashed Offaly 0-33 to 1-11. Ouch.

The football round two qualifier draw is this morning at 8.30; both Donegal and Mayo are in the pot but cannot face one another.

Rugby

To win, the Lions need to remember that the All Blacks are just men. That’s the message from Gordon D’Arcy this morning.

He believes that Warren Gatland will remind his squad that the Lions have superior game managers ahead of the weekend’s first Test against New Zealand.

“The “All Blacks” is a persona they created for themselves. This is the New Zealand national rugby team, made up of men, just men. When we were turning the tide at Leinster against perceived greats of European rugby, we always played against the man not the jersey.”

Gerry Thornley thinks Peter O’Mahony is the front-runner to captain the team in the first test next Saturday, “if one reads between the lines” of the tourists’ selection to face the Chiefs tomorrow.