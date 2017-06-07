The Morning Sports Briefing

Blues v Lions

The Lions face their second warm-up match this morning and they will face a much sterner test than the Provincial Barbarians when they come up against Super Rugby franchise the Auckland Blues.

You can follow all of the action from Eden Park live from 7.45am with Patrick Madden on our liveblog, before catching all of the reports and reaction throughout the morning from our man in New Zealand Gerry Thornley.

With the likes of Sonny Bill Williams in their ranks and former Connacht coach Dave Ellis on the sidelines, the Blues will be a serious examination for the Lions. Yesterday Gerry Thornley sat down with Ellis to discuss the nomadic lifestyle which has seen him swap Galway for Auckland.

Ireland US Tour

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say it’s a slightly quieter affair stateside where the Ireland squad have pitched up in New Jersey to little or no fanfare. Gavin Cummiskey spoke to Cian Healy about his frustrations with such a lack of game time at Leinster this season.

GAA

On to GAA and, in his column this morning, Darragh Ó Sé writes that Cork must beat Tipperary this Saturday or else they run the risk of going under. Beat them, he says, and they’ll have a Munster final in the new Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Lose and they’ll face a qualifier for a second year in a row. How many will come to see them? Would they get 4,000?

In disciplinary matters, Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly is facing the prospect of a 12-week ban for pushing an official during Saturday’s win over Carlow, following yesterday’s meeting of the CCCC. Sean Moran writes that this case shows the limitations of the GAA’s disciplinary process.

Soccer round-up

In soccer, Jeff Hendrick looks set for a key role in this Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria while Patrick Madden last night attended one of the more unusual international friendlies when New Zealand took on Cabinteely in Blackrock.