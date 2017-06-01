The Morning Sports Briefing

Tiger Woods arrest footage released, IRFU foreign-player policy clearly seen and more

Sam Warbuton, Kyle Sinckler, Rory Best and Joe Marler during Lions training in Auckland this morning. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Sam Warbuton, Kyle Sinckler, Rory Best and Joe Marler during Lions training in Auckland this morning. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Rugby

First to rugby this morning and Warren Gatland last night selected three Irish players in his first Lions team to take on the Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton, Rory Best and Iain Henderson will all line out from the start while Tadhg Furlong and Jared Payne are on the bench. Writing from Auckland, Gerry Thornley says that Gatland’s opening selection is looking to lay down a marker with a healthy blend of youth and experience.

On the domestic front, Gavin Cummiskey writes that the IRFU’s policy on foreign-based players is very clearly seen in Joe Schmidt’s squad selection for the tour of USA and Japan.

“It means that Donnacha Ryan’s time in Munster red and, as a result Ireland green, almost certainly ended last Saturday at the Aviva Stadium,” he writes.

Tiger Woods

On to golf and police dashcam footage has emerged of Tiger Woods being arrested in Florida on Monday night after he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes on the hard shoulder with two flat tyres.

In the footage – which, sadly, will most likely be the lingering image of perhaps the greatest golfer ever to play the game – the 14-time major winner stumbles through a number of sobriety tests before being handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.

Soccer

Staying stateside and Martin O’Neill said last night that the result of tomorrow’s friendly with Mexico (1am Irish time on Friday morning) does not concern him so much; the Ireland manager instead putting the premium on his team benefitting from a good run out as well as giving fringe players a chance ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Austria on Sunday week.

Women in Sport

Finally, in our women in sport pages Sonia O’Sullivan writes about learning how to run all over again. The former Olympic silver medallist speaks of completing a 5km fun run in Melbourne on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cliona Foley speaks to Irish paralympian Kate Kerr-Horan about how a life-changing accident as a child didn’t stop her pursuing her equestrian dream.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.