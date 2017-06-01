The Morning Sports Briefing

Rugby

First to rugby this morning and Warren Gatland last night selected three Irish players in his first Lions team to take on the Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton, Rory Best and Iain Henderson will all line out from the start while Tadhg Furlong and Jared Payne are on the bench. Writing from Auckland, Gerry Thornley says that Gatland’s opening selection is looking to lay down a marker with a healthy blend of youth and experience.

On the domestic front, Gavin Cummiskey writes that the IRFU’s policy on foreign-based players is very clearly seen in Joe Schmidt’s squad selection for the tour of USA and Japan.

“It means that Donnacha Ryan’s time in Munster red and, as a result Ireland green, almost certainly ended last Saturday at the Aviva Stadium,” he writes.

Tiger Woods

On to golf and police dashcam footage has emerged of Tiger Woods being arrested in Florida on Monday night after he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes on the hard shoulder with two flat tyres.

In the footage – which, sadly, will most likely be the lingering image of perhaps the greatest golfer ever to play the game – the 14-time major winner stumbles through a number of sobriety tests before being handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.

Soccer

Staying stateside and Martin O’Neill said last night that the result of tomorrow’s friendly with Mexico (1am Irish time on Friday morning) does not concern him so much; the Ireland manager instead putting the premium on his team benefitting from a good run out as well as giving fringe players a chance ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Austria on Sunday week.

Women in Sport

Finally, in our women in sport pages Sonia O’Sullivan writes about learning how to run all over again. The former Olympic silver medallist speaks of completing a 5km fun run in Melbourne on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cliona Foley speaks to Irish paralympian Kate Kerr-Horan about how a life-changing accident as a child didn’t stop her pursuing her equestrian dream.