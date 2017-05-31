The Morning Sports Briefing

Months of speculation were put to bed last night with the news that Arsène Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract at Arsenal. There will be an announcement today to confirm the news.

The Arsenal board believe that certain structures and personnel around the manager need to change and improve, with a sporting director-type role to relieve pressure on Wenger being an option. But it remains to be seen to which specific changes have been agreed.

James McClean says that captaining Ireland in what will be his 50th appearance for his country, against Mexico in New Jersey on Thursday, will be a proud moment for him and his family.

“If I am fit and feeling good then I want to play, no matter what time it is, I want to play. Without singling too many players out, there has been players in the past who pulled out of games with injuries but always seem to be fit for their club side on the Saturday.”

Gordon D’Arcy believes that the Lions need not worry about showing their hand too early in the tour.

“For whatever reason the natural assumption is the Lions won’t gel quickly so they need to keep moves hidden to spring a surprise in the Tests. Yet, the better they perform the harder it will be for New Zealand to plan how to defend against them.”

In his column this morning, Darragh Ó Sé explains why the GAA needs more than fear and paranoia to stave off the very real threat of doping.

“There was a couple of years when I didn’t get the flu jab during the winter because I was half-afraid I’d do a drug test somewhere along the way and something would show up. It was the height of ignorance on my part.”

While Seán Moran thinks that the GAA are right to protect players during ongoing doping cases, as they have done with Brendan O’Sullivan over the past year.

“At the moment everyone is shooting in the dark as regards details because the ‘reasoned decision’ of the IADDP hasn’t been released nor has the finding of the GAA’s Anti-Doping Hearing Committee.

“What’s left is speculation about what actually happened, which is unfair on the player.”