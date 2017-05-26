The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Roy Keane has admitted that the events of this week in Manchester have shocked him but he is unsure if football has the ability to ease the kind of pain suffered by the city’s inhabitants.

Speaking at the Republic of Ireland’s training camp in Fota Island, Keane admitted the reaction from the people of Manchester has not surprised him.

“The reaction has been nice but it’s not going to bring the people back who have been killed or badly injured. I am not surprised by the reaction of the city in the last few days. Manchester is a good city and there are lots of good cities out there and obviously people will come together. Manchester has had its ups and downs like everything else. It kind of tells you how unimportant football is in a sense.”

Gaelic games

In his column, Jackie Tyrrell looks back on his intercounty playing career and the battle to get down to his Championship fighting weight every year.

Jackie writes: “Like most GAA players, January was head-down time for me. Get the slog and the long running done, be very strict on my diet. I used make my girlfriend keep any chocolate in the house upstairs so that I wouldn’t see it. I didn’t mind her eating it in front of me – I’m not a psychopath – but I just didn’t want it sitting around the kitchen so that I’d be tempted.”

Rugby

In his weekly column, Liam Toland looks back at Scarlets ’ Pro 12 semi-final win over Leinster to try and figure out how they halted Leo Cullen’s free-scoring side at the RDS and how Munster can counter it in Saturday’s final.

Liam writes: “Keep your eyes peeled on their openside and the value he brings to the Scarlets’ defence. He may not get the turnover but watch the recycle clock.”

Gerry Thornley has been following the Lions’ tour preparations in Carton House this week and hears how the coaching staff have made the most of the limited time together ahead of departure for New Zealand.

Golf

Shane Lowry made a promising start in the PGA Championships at Wentworth and will start his second round two shots off the lead of Sweden’s Johan Carlsson.Philip Reid reports from the West Course.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell is just one shot off the leadat the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Texas after an opening four-under 66.

Cycling

The hopes of the An Post Chainreactionof winning the Rás fell away on Thursday despite a stage win for Regan Gough in Dungloe.

Shane Stokes reports from Donegal as British rider James Gullen (Britain JLT Condor) took over the race leader’s jersey

And Irish Times journalist Killian Doyle has got his hands dirty this week by taking on the role as mechanic with one of the Rás teams. Read all about the thrills and the spills . . . and the cable ties.

Rowing

The O’Donovan brothers are back on the water this morning as they start the defence of their European title in the Czech Republic. Their heat gets underway at 10.30am Irish time. You can read Liam Gorman’s preview here.