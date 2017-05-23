The Morning Sports Briefing

Jim McGuinness returns, Lions news, Pallister recalls 1991 in Rotterdam and more

Stuart Hogg tries his hand at hurling during Lions training at Carton House on Monday. Photo: Dan Sheridan /Inpho

GAA

First to GAA this morning and Jim McGuinness is making his first appearance of the season for us with his opening column of the championship.

McGuinness is writing about how the battle for the Ulster title is a fascinating one this year with Donegal, Tyrone and Monaghan all harbouring realistic hopes of claiming the honours.

In hurling, Seán Moran looks at how UCC hurling has been the key factor in the exciting production line now seen in the inter county ranks. That group got their first big win on Sunday when they defeated All Ireland champions Tipperary and more could be to come.

Rugby

In rugby Gerry Thornley writes in his column that Leinster paid the price for a poor start on Friday night when they were defeated by Scarlets in the Pro12 semi-finals.

“When it comes to semi-finals, previous achievements count for nought,” he writes.

In Lions news, the squad got their week of training in Carton House underway yesterday with good news on the injury front as Jack McGrath’s arm x-ray came back all clear while Sean O’Brien expects to be 100 per cent fit.

Soccer

On to soccer and Gary Pallister was in Dublin yesterday as part of the announcement that Manchester United will play Sampdoria in a friendly at the Aviva stadium this August. Pallister was recalling United’s Cup Winners’ Cup win in Rotterdam in 1991 and says that tomorrow’s Europa League final in Stockholm could herald a new era at the club - similar to the impact that the 91 win had.

Finally, in the League of Ireland last night Cork were made to work away to Sligo but a late Kevin O’Connor corner which flew past everyone and into the net was enough to give them a 2-1 win and a 16-point lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Finn Harps beat St Pat’s 3-1 in a relegation six-pointer while Shamrock Rovers cruised to a 2-0 win over Galway.

