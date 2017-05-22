The Morning Sports Briefing

Tipp and Cork set summer alight, Ched Evans must learn about consent and much more

Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney applauds the fans after the last game of the season at Old Trafford. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

GAA

First to GAA this morning and what an opening game we had in the hurling championship yesterday. Cork and Tipperary served up an absolute cracker in Thurles and, as Malachy Clerkin writes, they spoiled us before things have even really got started.

A young Cork side full of motivation to hit back at their critics took the game to the All Ireland champions and deservedly emerged as victors.

In his column this morning Nicky English writes that Cork showed the real desire that Tipp were missing – something it can be hard to rekindle the year after winning an All-Ireland.

Football

On to football and Ken Early writes this morning about how fine the line really is between success and failure in top level football. Liverpool took fourth place yesterday ahead of Arsenal but on fine margins it was decided.

Meanwhile, Malachy Clerkin writes in Tipping Point that, if Ched Evans is to talk about rape culture he must first steer clear of victim-shaming and look to learn what consent actually means.

“Evans seems intent on presenting himself as a cautionary tale. Although not exactly in the way you might hope,” he writes.

Rugby

To rugby and Rassie Erasmus is looking for one more miracle in this weekend’s Pro12 final if he is to claim the trophy he recently had never even heard of.

Meanwhile Munster’s Donnacha Ryan waved goodbye to Thomond Park on Saturday but he was in no mood for sentimentality with a Pro12 title on the horizon.

Golf

Finally to golf and Billy Horschel last night claimed his first PGA Tour win in three years after he held of Jason Day in a playoff to win the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

Your Comments
