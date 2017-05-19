The Morning Sports Briefing

Harry Kane scored four goals as Tottenham put six past reigning champions Leicester at the King Power Stadium last night.

Back at the home of the team who denied them the title last season, Heung-Min Son also bagged a brace, with Ben Chilwell getting one back against this year’s already confirmed runners-up.

Jackie Tyrrell believes that Cork are lacking obvious leaders ahead of their Munster championship clash with Tipperary on Sunday.

“Here is Cork’s problem. They have a heap of young guys coming on stream and that creates expectation among the supporters. But you don’t learn intercounty hurling just by pulling on the jersey . . .”

Aidan O’Shea has not been selected in the Mayo XV for their championship opener against Sligo this weekend, with no reason for the decision given last night.

Fergal Boland makes his debut in the forward-line, in one of five changes from the team that lost the All-Ireland final replay in October.

In his column this morning, Liam Toland explains how Conor Murray and his Irish Lions colleagues can improve their chances of breaking into Warren Gatland’s team, by overcoming their Welsh rivals in the Pro12 semi-finals.

“Why Conor Murray? Well his passing and physicality are excellent, so too his box kicking, but it’s the holy trinity of wins over South Africa, New Zealand and Australia last year that has him at the beating heart of Munster, and especially Ireland. Put simply, he’s a winner, but do enjoy contrasting and comparing tomorrow.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has done it his own way for Friday evening’s Pro12 semi-final against Scarlets.

The departing Hayden Triggs and growing Ross Molony start in the lock ahead of a struggling Devin Toner.

Winning the battle for the backrow jerseys, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier are selected on the flanks with Jack Conan at number eight. Sean O’Brien and Dan Leavy are on the bench.