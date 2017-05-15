The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Tottenham said farewell to White Hart Lane yesterday with a win over Manchester United, that secures second position for them, and looks like leaving United out of the running for the top four.

Spurs’ goals came courtesy of Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane, with United replying via Wayne Rooney. Elsewhere Liverpool dealt with the pressure to beat West Ham 4-0 at the London Stadium.

The win keeps them in third, with one game remaining, and Champions League qualification still in their own hands.

Tonight champions Chelsea welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge.

In his column this morning, Ken Early writes about the football agents who are making the most of a warped system.

“In football there are still clever people making big mistakes, there are gross inefficiencies that have yet to be ironed out. Such uncertainty creates the space for operators like Raiola to capitalise.”

Golf

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim produced a nerveless display to become the youngest ever winner of the Players Championship last night, as Ian Poulter had to settle for a share of second place.

Rory McIlroy finished with a final round 75 for two-over par 290 which dropped him down to tied-36th. He required post-round treatment from his fitness expert and sports scientist Dr Steve McGregor after each round to ease pain in his back.

An MRI scan when he returns to Belfast will determine whether or not he will be able to compete at Wentworth on Thursday week.

GAA

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork GAA’s old ground in its best new clothes, is looking all the better for its €70 million makeover. Malachy Clerkin reports on the changes, with opening day looming.

“The old bowl down by the Lee has been replaced by a new bowl down by the Lee and, though it looks to be in a fairly raw state today, Ryan is adamant that it will be ready for the handover in four weeks.”

Rugby

Warren Gatland is to draw up a standby list for his British and Irish Lions squad, but he will keep its contents private so as to avoid becoming a hostage to fortune.

Once the domestic seasons have been completed in a fortnight, the head coach will identify 12 to 15 names who could be called upon when injury strikes.