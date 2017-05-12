The Morning Sports Briefing

Manchester United hang on to reach final, Rory McIlroy rescues first round at The Players, and Liam Toland on how Irish provinces can compete

Updated: about an hour ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates victory with a member of his coaching staff. Photograph: PA

Soccer

Manchester United held on for a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo last night that puts them in the Europa League final, and gives them a pathway to Champions League football next season.

José Mourinho’s team took the lead at Old Trafford thanks to a Marouane Fellaini header, which put them 2-0 ahead on aggregate, but the Spaniards struck back and after Eric Bailey’s late sending off they very nearly stole the tie with the last kick off the ball.

Former Manchester City striker John Guidetti though spurned the opportunity, and United marched on, on a night their manager had beforehand deemed “the most important match of our history”.

In the other semi-final, Alexandre Lacazette’s two goals were not enough for Lyon as Ajax survived a huge scare. A 3-1 loss on the night, but a 5-4 win on aggregate, means a first European final for the Dutch club in 21 years.

Golf

Rory McIlroy – on his first appearance since the Masters last month – hit two late birdies to rescue an opening round 73 at The Players. Leaving him trailing first-round leaders William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes by six shots.

“I was a little rusty . . . I feel like I turned a 75 or a 76 into a 73, so it wasn’t all bad.”

Rugby

In his column this morning Liam Toland explains how a patient Saracens will outlast Clermont in this weekend’s Champions Cup final.

Ireland can’t compete with these European heavyweights on money but we can on resources, he says.

“Munster and Leinster came very close this season but as expensive Saracens and Clermont are playing on Saturday our kids should be out playing a style of rugby that’ll reap benefits down the line. Will it be much cheaper?”

GAA

Jason Forde’s appeal against the one-match ban that currently rules him out of the Munster SHC quarter-final against Cork will be heard early next week.

Tipp are unhappy with the suspension handed down to Silvermines clubman Forde, following his clash with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the Allianz League semi-final.

Chelsea could be crowned champions this weekend, there’s the Players, the Champions Cup final and more. Here’s your weekend sports guide.

