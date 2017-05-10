The Morning Sports Briefing

Buffon beaten but Juve march on, Ireland to find out their 2019 RWC opponents, Gordon D’Arcy on the challenge of being a Lion

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates with his teammates after Tuesday night’s win over Monaco in Turin. Photograph: Getty Images

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates with his teammates after Tuesday night’s win over Monaco in Turin. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Soccer

After 689 minutes without conceding a goal in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappé finally put one past Gianluigi Buffon last night, although it wasn’t enough for Monaco as Juventus booked their place in the final.

The Italian champions held out for a 2-1 home win, 4-1 on aggregate, with Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves both on target in the first half in Turin.

The win means a second Champions League final in three years, with the winner of tonight’s second semi-final between Real and Atlético Madrid to meet them in Cardiff.

Real travel to the Vicente Calderon with a 3-0 first leg advantage, however manager Zinedine Zidane says his team are still “going to try and score”, and win the game.

Rugby

In his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy writes about how there is no steeper incline in rugby than a Lions tour.

“A Lions tour is not the same as mentally preparing for a Champions Cup final, or Ireland against England in Dublin. It’s another level. It’s a separate entity, the rarefied atmosphere that requires nothing short of brilliance, within an alien structure and game plan.”

Ireland will find out there 2019 Rugby World Cup pool opponents this morning, with the draw taking place at 9am in Japan.

Ireland have never reached the semi-finals of a World Cup in eight previous attempts but for the first time in history they will go into today’s draw as one of the top four seeds. Meaning they avoid New Zealand, England and Australia.

GAA

Hurling has a history of resistance to round-robin formats, explains Sean Moran.

“Haunting the experimental formats – in both football and hurling – like a spectre is the as yet unknown response of the public to any sort of competitive imbalance. That’s what will judge the outcome.”

Golf

Newly-wed Rory McIlroy has signed a $100m equipment deal and says he feels settled ahead of Thursday’s first round of The Players championship.

“There’s not many question marks going on in my life right now. I feel like everything’s exactly where it’s meant to be, and if you feel like that off the golf course, then I can only imagine that it will help you on it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.