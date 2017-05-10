The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

After 689 minutes without conceding a goal in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappé finally put one past Gianluigi Buffon last night, although it wasn’t enough for Monaco as Juventus booked their place in the final.

The Italian champions held out for a 2-1 home win, 4-1 on aggregate, with Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves both on target in the first half in Turin.

The win means a second Champions League final in three years, with the winner of tonight’s second semi-final between Real and Atlético Madrid to meet them in Cardiff.

Real travel to the Vicente Calderon with a 3-0 first leg advantage, however manager Zinedine Zidane says his team are still “going to try and score”, and win the game.

Rugby

In his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy writes about how there is no steeper incline in rugby than a Lions tour.

“A Lions tour is not the same as mentally preparing for a Champions Cup final, or Ireland against England in Dublin. It’s another level. It’s a separate entity, the rarefied atmosphere that requires nothing short of brilliance, within an alien structure and game plan.”

Ireland will find out there 2019 Rugby World Cup pool opponents this morning, with the draw taking place at 9am in Japan.

Ireland have never reached the semi-finals of a World Cup in eight previous attempts but for the first time in history they will go into today’s draw as one of the top four seeds. Meaning they avoid New Zealand, England and Australia.

GAA

Hurling has a history of resistance to round-robin formats, explains Sean Moran.

“Haunting the experimental formats – in both football and hurling – like a spectre is the as yet unknown response of the public to any sort of competitive imbalance. That’s what will judge the outcome.”

Golf

Newly-wed Rory McIlroy has signed a $100m equipment deal and says he feels settled ahead of Thursday’s first round of The Players championship.

“There’s not many question marks going on in my life right now. I feel like everything’s exactly where it’s meant to be, and if you feel like that off the golf course, then I can only imagine that it will help you on it.”