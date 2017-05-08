The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho both had their unbeaten runs ended yesterday, as Arsenal reignited their Champions League hopes with a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

With that, United’s unbeaten Premier League run of 25 matches was ended, while Arsene Wenger enjoyed a first competitive win over Mourinho at the 16th time of asking.

Ken Early’s column this morning explains how Liverpool are a long way from socialism these days.

He says that despite the pro-Jeremy Corbyn banner in Anfield for the 0-0 draw against Southampton yesterday, “Liverpool has changed even more than most clubs, the club of Shankly is now under its second set of American owners.

“The first set were leveraged buyout specialists, one of whom memorably compared Liverpool FC to another company that was once part of his portfolio, Weetabix.”

Brian O’Connor writes about how the Athlone match-fixing case is a salutary warning for Irish sport, not just to the FAI but to all sports governing bodies.

“Football isn’t unique in this. Every day of the week there are gaff races worth four figures in prizemoney, with jockeys being paid a couple of hundred to risk their necks, that can generate up to half a million in betting on a single exchange.”

GAA

There was no fairytale for New York last night as Sligo began the 2017 senior football championship with a eight point win in the Gaelic Grounds.

The hosts had taken their first lead with 19 minutes remaining, but Sligo had an extra gear with Kyle Cawley’s goal proving decisive.

The president of the GAA Aogán Ó Fearghaíl confirmed over the weekend a proposal to change the structure of the hurling championship.

“It would start on a round robin, keeping the Leinster championship and the Munster championship,” he explained. “We will need to have home games and away games for all counties, and I would stress that Galway included . . .”

Cricket

An 85-run defeat never looks good but Ireland’s second defeat to England in three days at Lord’s on Sunday certainly didn’t have the traumatic effect that Friday’s seven-wicket loss in Bristol had on players and supporters alike.

Rugby

Cork Constitution lifted their fourth trophy of the season after beating defending champions Clontarf in the league final yesterday at the Aviva.