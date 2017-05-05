The Morning Sports Briefing

Rashford free-kick gives United the advantage, latest on Athlone Town betting investigation, Seamus Power two off the lead in North Carolina

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores the only goal of the game at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, Vigo. Photograph: PA

Soccer

Marcus Rashford proved Manchester United’s hero once more as Jose Mourinho’s team took a 1-0 advantage from their trip to Celta Vigo last night.

The youngster’s curling free-kick proved the difference as United remain on course for their now primary aim of reaching the final of, and winning, this season’s Europa League.

Uefa says that there is “clear and overwhelming” evidence that the events in Saturday’s First Division game between Longford Town and Athlone Town were “unduly influenced with a view to gaining corrupt betting profits”.

The investigation to be carried out by the FAI next week at Uefa’s behest appears to be focused on pinpointing who had knowledge of what was going on, rather than discovering whether something improper did, in fact, take place.

Rugby

Liam Toland believes that Conor Murray has a battle on his hands for the Lions number nine jersey. The range of options Rhys Webb offers may appeal to Warren Gatland, the Wales scrumhalf is not restricted by the consistent use of pre-ordained plays.

“Of course it’s a matter of choice and choice springs from ideology. What type of scrumhalf does Warren Gatland want as both Murray and Webb are different and play differently?”

GAA

The GAA is hoping to ratify a round-robin reform of the All-Ireland hurling championship in time for the 2018 season. Central Council will in June consider an overhauled fixtures’ calendar, which will reduce the number of weeks allotted to inter-county competition but increase the number of fixtures in order to give more time to the clubs.

Cricket

Ireland are looking to raise their game, and forget the Afghanistan nightmare in India, for the first of their two One-Day Internationals against England in Bristol this morning. “It’s going to be two difficult games but two great games too,” says Kevin O’Brien.

Meanwhile in the Wells Fargo Championship, Seamus Power shot a four under par first round yesterday, to leave him just two shots off the leader Francesco Molinari.

There’s a busy weekend of sport to look forward to, with the start of the football championship in New York, Arsenal versus United in the Premier League, and Munster versus Connacht and Ulster versus Leinster in the Pro12. Here’s your weekend sports guide.

