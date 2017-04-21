The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Manchester United last night limped into the last four of the Europa League after a 2-1 extra-time win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

The teams were level 1-1 after 90 minutes, 2-2 on aggregate, before young Marcus Rashford got on the end of a long ball to Marouane Fellaini to score the decisive goal.

United manager Jose Mourinho said he was not feeling optimistic about the injuries sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo as both players limped off in the narrow victory. “I want to wait and try to be optimistic, but I am not.”

Rugby

Liam Toland’s message to Munster ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final is simple: Stop the Vunipola boys and you stop Saracens.

“Part of that is to starve them of the ball (and slow them down to plus five-seconds recycle) but when they do have it they have the ability, especially Mako, to unlock their diamond shaped attacks.”

While Leinster’s Rhys Ruddock says he is ready for a fast and furious semi-final against Clermont on Sunday. “It’s probably going to be very fast and furious but I think we’re in a good place to play at that level, and you have to be”.

GAA

There is increasing speculation Jason Forde will be named in the Tipperary team for Sunday’s league final against Galway.

Forde has been recommended a two-match suspension for the incident that saw an eight-week ban proposed for Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Should he be selected he would be free to play as he is not under suspension until he either accepts the proposed punishment or has a ban imposed by the CHC. The deadline for seeking a hearing is Monday morning.

Golf

Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone further successful back surgery - which “went well”.

The 41-year-old released a statement on Thursday confirming he had an operation to alleviate “ongoing pain in his back and leg”.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne shot a second round 72 at the Shenzhen International in China. He trails leader Bernd Wiesberger (-12) by 10 shots overall.

It’s a busy weekend of sport ahead, with the Champions Cup semi-finals, the hurling league final, El Classico, the Old Firm derby and more - here’s your guide to the weekend’s sport.