The Morning Sports Briefing

Manchester United were last night held to another draw, although the away goal from their Europa League quarter-final first leg with Anderlecht gives them the ascendency in the tie.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first-half goal had given Jose Mourinho’s team the lead, but Leander Dendoncker’s late strike made it 1-1 on the night in Brussels.

Football was left scarred by another sickening night of violence as supporters fought in the stands and fans raced to the pitch for safety before Lyon’s Europa League quarter-final with Besiktas. Lyon went on to win the match 2-1 courtesy of two late goals from Corentin Tolisso and Jeremy Morel.

In the other quarter-finals, Ajax beat Schalke 2-0 in their home first leg while Celta Vigo edged ahead of Genk 3-2 at Balaidos.

The world players’ union Fifpro said that Borussia Dortmund should not have played so soon after Tuesday’s attack on their bus and wants clear guidelines on dealing with similar incidents should they happen in the future.

A year after the death of Portuguese fighter Joao Carvalho, a consultant neurologist from the hospital in which he died has said that Ireland is the safest country in the world in which to take part in a mixed martial arts fight.

“The safety standards that other countries insist upon for professional fighters are ones that are also applied to amateurs here - and there are more amateurs than professionals in sport.”

Liam Toland’s column this morning is about his fantastic experience with the Old Crecent Under-17s, in winning the Portugal Rugby Youth Festival 2017 in Lisbon last weekend.

“The previous five games (20 minutes long) were played on quality pitches built for running the ball, but the final was in the stadium proper, complete with a live rock band pitch side and their university cheerleaders!”

Shane Lowry put his Masters nightmare behind him to get among the first-round leaders at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. Lowry is three shots behind leader Bud Cauley, who included eight birdies on his way to a eight-under 63.