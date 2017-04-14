The Morning Sports Briefing

Manchester United held again in Brussels, Ireland is the safest country in the world for MMA fighters, Shane Lowry among first-round leaders in South Carolina

Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho during his team’s draw with Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho during his team’s draw with Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Manchester United were last night held to another draw, although the away goal from their Europa League quarter-final first leg with Anderlecht gives them the ascendency in the tie.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first-half goal had given Jose Mourinho’s team the lead, but Leander Dendoncker’s late strike made it 1-1 on the night in Brussels.

Football was left scarred by another sickening night of violence as supporters fought in the stands and fans raced to the pitch for safety before Lyon’s Europa League quarter-final with Besiktas. Lyon went on to win the match 2-1 courtesy of two late goals from Corentin Tolisso and Jeremy Morel.

In the other quarter-finals, Ajax beat Schalke 2-0 in their home first leg while Celta Vigo edged ahead of Genk 3-2 at Balaidos.

The world players’ union Fifpro said that Borussia Dortmund should not have played so soon after Tuesday’s attack on their bus and wants clear guidelines on dealing with similar incidents should they happen in the future.

A year after the death of Portuguese fighter Joao Carvalho, a consultant neurologist from the hospital in which he died has said that Ireland is the safest country in the world in which to take part in a mixed martial arts fight.

“The safety standards that other countries insist upon for professional fighters are ones that are also applied to amateurs here - and there are more amateurs than professionals in sport.”

Liam Toland’s column this morning is about his fantastic experience with the Old Crecent Under-17s, in winning the Portugal Rugby Youth Festival 2017 in Lisbon last weekend.

“The previous five games (20 minutes long) were played on quality pitches built for running the ball, but the final was in the stadium proper, complete with a live rock band pitch side and their university cheerleaders!”

Shane Lowry put his Masters nightmare behind him to get among the first-round leaders at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. Lowry is three shots behind leader Bud Cauley, who included eight birdies on his way to a eight-under 63.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.