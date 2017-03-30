The Morning Sports Briefing

Champions Cup weekend inching closer

Beginning with rugby and Wasps’ Jimmy Goperth speaks to Gavin Cummiskey about the task his side face when they take on his former club Leinster on Saturday.

“We know what’s coming and it will be a very physical challenge,” he says. “I’m sure the likes of Seanie [O’BRIEN]will be lining up to give me one or two.”

Meanwhile, in his stats column this morning John O’Sullivan looks at the contrasting styles of Munster and Toulouse and how there is very little to choose across the attacking categories when it comes to Leinster and Wasps.

The French side set to travel to Thomond Park on Saturday dominate in the offloads and clean breaks areas whereas Munster, and CJ Stander in particular, are the kings of the carry.

Finally Gerry Thornley speaks to Munster’s Jaco Taute about how he is excited at the prospect of all-out warfare when they take on Toulouse on Saturday.

O’Neill slams Uefa suspensions

On to soccer and Martin O’Neill has come out swinging at the Uefa qualifier regulations which deem two yellow cards enough to merit a suspension.

Ireland go into their next 2018 World Cup qualifier – against Austria in June – with eight players just one card away from a suspension.

“My view is that two yellow cards for a series of 10 games is nonsense,” the Ireland manager said.

Dublin and Kerry take under-21 crowns

In GAA Dublin made it four Leinster under-21 championship titles in a row last night as they cruised past Offaly at O’Moore Par, largely thanks to goals from Tom Fox and Stephen Smith.

Meanwhile, in the Munster final, Kerry lived up to their billing as hot favourites for the title by crushing Cork 2-16 to 0-6.

Women in Sport

In our Women in Sport pages this morning Johnny Watterson talks to Judy Reynolds about her rise in the world of dressage, accompanied by her faithful steed Vancouver K.

Meanwhile, Mary Hannigan writes that women’s sport is worthy of being served up on its own platform, rather than being lumped in on double headers and the like.

Just seven days until the Masters

With just one tournament to go before the US Masters gets underway this day next week, Jordan Spieth has made the equation quite simple for any potential green jacket suitors, saying thta to win they must beat Dustin Johnson.

The world number one is in scintillating form with three wins in his last three starts and goes into Augusta as the short-priced favourite. However Spieth believes that if he plays his best golf he can “take down anybody”.