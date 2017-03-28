The Morning Sports Briefing

Rugby

The decision not to offer Donnacha Ryan a new international contract looks as if it was taken at the end of last season, or at any rate by the end of the November window.

In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains how timing was key to the Munster lock not getting a new contract despite playing probably the best season of his career.

“The sad aspect to all of this is that, suddenly, Ryan has now almost certainly played his 47th and last match for Ireland barring an extreme injury crisis in the secondrow.”

Rassie Erasmus has given a qualified assurance that he will still be with Munster next season. The province’s director of rugby did admit that there had been formal and informal contact with figures in South African rugby amid reports in their media that Erasmus is set to return there in June in his previous position as their union’s director of rugby.

Soccer

Robbie Brady is to lead the Republic of Ireland team out against Iceland tonight, in place of Séamus Coleman who suffered a leg break against Wales, and the left-back says “it’s a dream come true for me”.

Coleman’s absence and the departure of so many other players means that the team will look very different to the one that started against the Welsh.

Brady will return, with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Daryl Horgan and Jonny Hayes all hoping to grab one of starting slots in the wide midfield positions.

Golf

The Irish representation at Augusta looks set to be just two (Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry) after Graeme McDowell decided not to play in Houston and Séamus Power is only sixth reserve to get into the tournament.

After his early exit at the WGC-Dell Matchplay, McIlroy has taken to visiting Augusta in the week ahead of the tournament where he can prepare in a measure of peace and tranquillity.

GAA

A lack of proper floodlighting at high-profile GAA grounds is the reason why no Allianz League games of major significance are taking place next Saturday night.

It had been thought that at least one of the hurling quarter-finals could be moved to Saturday night, however the lack of floodlights in Cusack Park, Ennis, and Nowlan Park, Kilkenny has ruled that out of the equation.